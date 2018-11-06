The 31 most over-the-top lines from Donald Trump's final 2018 campaign rally

President Donald Trump wrapped up a pell-mell final week of campaigning Monday night in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, rallying support for Republican Josh Hawley's challenge to Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill. Trump was joined by luminaries within the conservative movement like Rush Limbaugh, Jeannine Pirro and Sean Hannity, as the President desperately tried to keep Republicans in control of the Senate with the prospect of the GOP holding the House majority slipping further and further away.

The speech was vintage Trump in every way -- good and bad. Below the 31 most, uh, notable lines from Trump's last word on Campaign 2018.

1. "There's nobody like him. There never has been anybody like him."

Donald Trump on Rush Limbaugh. And away we go!

2. "And we don't mean at all to insult -- look at the size of the media back there. That's a lot of people."

Always, always, always aware of the media and how many are covering him. He cares -- deeply -- about the media and what the media thinks of him. Always has.

3. "She has got viewership like you wouldn't believe, and she speaks from the heart. Her opening monologue is always exciting."

This is Trump introducing Pirro and proves how aware he is of ratings and how much TV he watches. A lot and a lot.

4. "I'm not on the ticket, although they want to put me on the ticket."

Is the "they" here Democrats? Or Republicans? Neither? Both?

5. "Does that look like the Academy Awards back there? Look how many people there are. Look how many, the Academy Awards. That's the Academy Awards."

Size. Bigness. Always.

6. "Somebody said it's not humanly possible. I said, I guess it is."

What is he talking about? The size of his crowds, of course! Many people said there aren't enough people in the universe for these crowd sizes. I said we'll find them on other planets then. Believe me.

7. "Nah, don't worry. I'm smart, also. And we're smart. Hey, you know, while I'm at it, don't you love it when they talk about the elites, right?"

Donald Trump is introducing his daughter, Ivanka, here. But somehow he feels the need to mention that he is smart. [shakes head in amazement]

8. "The elites. Well, I know all the elites. They're not very smart in many cases. They have a lot of hatred in their heart."

This message is the core of Trump's appeal to voters. That he, despite being a billionaire who lives in New York City, is like them -- a target of liberal elites (media, Democrats, colleges and universities, etc.) who think they know better and can impose their values on the average Joe. And Trump is on to them, he suggests -- he's got it all figured out and he's exposing them.

9. "I don't know about you, but many of you went to better schools than they did. We did better in the schools than they did. We have better houses, homes, boats. We do better than they do. We work harder than they do. We make more money than they do. Why are they called the elites?"

Everything in life is a zero-sum game, a competition in which someone wins and someone loses. EVERYTHING.

10. "But let's let them be called the elites, because you, we are the super elites. We are the super elites."

"Super Elites" is the name of my fantasy football team.

11. "And a very nice guy named John King for CNN, you know, he has the board, the red board, and his hand is like starting to shake because that board had so much red on it, they've never seen anything like it."

[narrator voice] This never happened. [2nd narrator voice] But you already knew that.

12. "But then out of the blue, out of the blue, they said, oh, oh, oh, you know, there were some crying, you know? These people are very fair. They're crying, OK?"

There's very, very, very little evidence that reporters were crying when Trump won. The example always cited by conservative critics of the media is that New York Times Hillary Clinton correspondent Amy Chozick admitted to crying the day after the election when she wrote the "How She Lost" story on the former first lady. But there's zero evidence that Chozick was crying because Clinton lost. Rather, I took her description of her crying in her memoir as a sort of venting and catharsis for the last two years and everything she had endured in her life. Which is very different than her crying because she was upset Clinton lost.

13. "I'm not going to mention CNN's name -- but we're not going to watch it."

"So funny to see the CNN Fake Suppression Polls and false rhetoric. Watch for real results Tuesday. We are lucky CNN's ratings are so low. Don't fall for the Suppression Game. Go out & VOTE. Remember, we now have perhaps the greatest Economy (JOBS) in the history of our Country!" -- Donald Trump, November 5, 2018

14. "And she actually is very good on television, too."

Yet ANOTHER example of how the lens through which Trump see everything in his world is TV. In this case, Trump is talking about Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel.

15. "The whole world is talking about -- we're the hottest nation in the world. We're the hottest."

The United States. So hot right now. The United States.

16. "We're doing well with everything, frankly."

I, for one, always appreciate the President's candor.

17. "It's 'Make America Great Again,' greatest slogan of all time. Greatest slogan."

The best slogan. Ever. Many people are saying it.

18. "My last stop is here. I think for one reason, for one reason, and I have to say it, because this is the home of Rush Limbaugh."

So, the President of the United States chose Missouri as the final stop of the 2018 campaign because a talk radio host is from there? This all checks out!

19. "Also, this is the place that Josh is running."

Yeah, I'm also here because of the guy running for Senate tomorrow. But, Limbaugh!

20. "But the deplorables are the greatest people on Earth. They're the smartest."

Again, Trump tapping into the anti-elitism that sits at the center of his message and appeal.

21. "The accuser of Brett Kavanaugh, a man who is a fine man, the accuser admitted she never met him, she never saw him, he never touched her, talked to her, he had nothing to do with her, she made up the story, it was false accusations, it was a scam, it was fake, it was all fake."

Trump is referring to a woman who made allegations to the Senate Judiciary Committee -- and then recanted. This woman was never someone who got media attention. This was not Christine Blasey Ford. But you wouldn't know that listening to Trump here.

22. " False statements. A made-up story."

Again, this is one woman who has recanted her allegations against Kavanaugh. The idea that this woman somehow invalidates entirely the allegations made by Ford and other women is nonsensical.

23. "False accusations. False accusations. They want to ruin a man or a woman. Ruin a man. And it was headed up all by the Democrats, all by the Democrats, right?"

Ford testified, under oath, that she was never contacted or encouraged by Democrats to come forward.

24. "Our great, great, brave, brave soldier from Vietnam, except he never saw Vietnam. Da Nang Dick, you know, Da Nang. He's from Da Nang."

And then, suddenly, Trump is attacking Connecticut Sen. Richard Blumenthal! (Blumethal was forced to admit -- in 2010 -- that he had misrepresented his service record during the Vietnam War.)

25. "Remember they used to say there is no way for Donald Trump to get 270. And they were right. We got to 306."

The 2016 election was 728 days ago.

26. "We have to have borders. Without borders, we don't have a country. We have to do what's right."

This is a message that could resonate with lots of people -- not just Republicans. But because of all the immigration rhetoric under the bridge by Trump, it won't.

27. "As we speak, Democrats are openly encouraging millions of illegal aliens to break our laws and violate our borders."

Er, no.

28. "And we're doing very well. We're doing very well. We're doing very, very well."

That's very, very, very, very well, if you're counting.

29. "Happening. Happening. Happening."

It's all happening.

30. "The Space Force. Very necessary."

It is. After all: Mars Awaits!

31. "In fact, go home and sleep."

This feels like a good place to end.