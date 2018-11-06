Clear

Jamie Dimon doesn't see a US recession on horizon

Jamie Dimon thinks the US economy is doing just fine -- and it could get even better.The chairman and...

Posted: Nov. 6, 2018 2:07 PM
Updated: Nov. 6, 2018 2:07 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Jamie Dimon thinks the US economy is doing just fine -- and it could get even better.

The chairman and CEO of JPMorgan Chase, (JPM) the nation's largest bank, disagrees with economists predicting an imminent recession. Some believe the economy will turn south because of a trade war with China and rising interest rates.

Business figures

Business, economy and trade

Continents and regions

Donald Trump

Economic conditions

Economic decline

Economy and economic indicators

Jamie Dimon

North America

Political Figures - US

Recession

The Americas

United States

Asia

China

East Asia

"There will be another recession. It doesn't mean it has to be early in 2019. It may very well be 2020, 2021," he said in an interview from Paris with CNN's Christina Amanpour. "The American economy is still doing quite well. And it may very well be accelerating. Unemployment is going to hit probably a post-war low sometime in the next 12 months."

Unemployment remained at 3.7% according to a government report released Friday. That matches a 49-year low.

Dimon was in France to announce a $30 million investment into Seine-Saint-Denis, one of France's poorest districts. He aid global stock markets would be hurt by issues like a trade war between the United States and China and Brexit in Europe. But the economy itself is strong enough that it "may not be derailed by a little bit of short term negative news."

President Donald Trump deserves some of the credit for the economic growth, Dimon said. He pointed to the administration's moves to lower corporate taxes and eliminate regulations.

But the bank chief said he doesn't like Trump's approach to dealing with China, particularly the threat and use of tariffs. Dimon agrees, however, that issues need to be negotiated with China.

"I would prefer private negotiations. I hope that president's strategy works, particularly with China," he said.

Dimon said he regrets getting into a spat with Trump when he said earlier this year that "I think I could beat Trump. I'm as tough as he is, I'm smarter than he is. I would be fine. He could punch me all he wants, it wouldn't work with me. I'd fight right back."

Trump responded with tweets criticizing Dimon, saying he didn't have the smarts to be president. Dimon told Amanpour that making the claim he did was a mistake.

"I wish I hadn't said it," he said. "I don't want to be involved in macho tit for tat with anyone. I want to be serious about policy. I regret having said it. That was me acting like a child."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
55° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 55°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
55° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 55°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
53° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 53°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
55° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 55°
Casey
Few Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 54°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
55° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 55°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
55° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 55°
Becoming sunny and windy
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Donnie Baker

Latest Video

Image

Election day voting centers and times

Image

Tuesday Afternoon Weather

Image

High School Musical, Childrens Theatre of Terre Haute

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

Becoming mainly sunny. Rather windy. High: 54°

Image

Barr-Reeve basketball

Image

Ryan Boyle

Image

Amani Brown

Image

West Vigo boys basketball

Image

THN Basketball

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Foster Parent Bill of Rights complete, parents ready for next steps

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth

${article.thumbnail.title}

Big cats enjoy tasty treats during Pumpkin Party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Parents prepare to adopt 4th child on National Adoption Day

Image

City councilman says legal battle with county may be coming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana U.S. Senate candidates set to square off tonight in 2nd debate

Image

Locals show support for Jewish community through vigil

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourning bracelet returned months after it is lost in Florida

${article.thumbnail.title}

Need for blood donations at all-time high