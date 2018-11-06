Clear

13-year-old abducted outside of her NC home

Police have issued an Amber Alert for 13-year-old Hania Noelia Aguilar who was abducted outside her home in Lumberton, North Carolina.

Posted: Nov. 6, 2018
Updated: Nov. 6, 2018 12:36 PM
CNN Wire

Police have issued an Amber Alert after a 13-year-old girl was abducted outside her home in Lumberton, North Carolina, Monday morning.

Hania Noelia Aguilar was at the Rosewood Mobile Home Park waiting for the rest of her family to come outside and drive to school when she was forced into a car just before 7 a.m. ET, the FBI and Lumberton Police Department say.

"A witness saw a male subject dressed in all black and wearing a yellow bandana force Hania into a relative's vehicle that was parked in the driveway," the FBI said in a statement.

"Hania is a Hispanic female, 5 feet tall, weighing approximately 126 pounds. She has black hair, and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue shirt with flowers and blue jeans," it said.

"Hania's mother asks whoever took her daughter to please bring her back home," the Lumberton Police Department said in a release posted to Facebook.

It said Hania was driven away in a green, 2002 Ford Expedition with South Carolina license plate NWS-984. The hood of the car is peeling and there is a Clemson sticker on the rear window.

Police, the Robeson County Sheriff's Office, FBI agents and agents with the State Bureau of Investigation are following nearly 50 leads, the release said.

CNN affiliate WRAL reported that Hania was an eighth grader at Lumberton Junior High School.

It quoted her sister Heylin Perez as saying Hania had gone outside to start the family's car despite her aunt telling her not to.

"She just got the keys and started to turn it on," Perez said. "And somewhere out of nowhere the man came in and took her away."

The family heard Hania screaming, she said.

