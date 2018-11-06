Clear

The suspect fought for the steering wheel before killing 3 Girl Scouts and a mom, prosecutor says

A 21-year-old driver struggled with his passenger over the steering wheel before driving his truck into a gr...

Posted: Nov. 6, 2018 12:19 PM
Updated: Nov. 6, 2018 12:19 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A 21-year-old driver struggled with his passenger over the steering wheel before driving his truck into a group of Girl Scouts, killing three and one of their mothers, prosecutors said Monday.

The passenger told authorities he tried to correct the vehicle Saturday when he noticed Colten Treu crossing the center line near Lake Hallie, Wisconsin, said Chippewa County District Attorney Wade Newell.

Accidents

Accidents, disasters and safety

Girl Scouts

Law and legal system

Non-profit and NGO organizations

Traffic accidents

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Criminal law

Treu was "somewhat out of it," the passenger said, and grabbed the wheel back, drove off the roadway and struck the group, Newell said.

A fourth girl, 10, was injured. She in stable condition Monday at a hospital.

Treu and the passenger told police they had been "huffing," or intentionally inhaling chemical fumes, police have said.

The fatal incident was similar to one in September, when Treu crashed his car and police found methamphetamine and THC in it, Newell said in court.

After Saturday's fatal wreck, Treu went home, hid his truck in the garage and took another car out to a party with friends, Newell said.

CNN has been unable to reach Treu; it's not clear whether he has an attorney.

Treu is due back in court Tuesday at 2:30 p.m. ET. He is being held on $250,000 bond.

Police have identified the victims as:

• Jayna S. Kelley, 9, of Lake Hallie;

• Autum A. Helgeson, 10, of Lake Hallie;

• Haylee J. Hickle, 10, of Lafayette;

• Sara Jo Schneider, 32, Haylee's mother.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 52°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 52°
Indianapolis
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 50°
Rockville
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 52°
Casey
Broken Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 52°
Brazil
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 52°
Marshall
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 52°
Becoming sunny and windy
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Donnie Baker

Latest Video

Image

Tuesday Afternoon Weather

Image

High School Musical, Childrens Theatre of Terre Haute

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

Becoming mainly sunny. Rather windy. High: 54°

Image

Barr-Reeve basketball

Image

Ryan Boyle

Image

Amani Brown

Image

West Vigo boys basketball

Image

THN Basketball

Image

THS Basketball

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Foster Parent Bill of Rights complete, parents ready for next steps

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth

${article.thumbnail.title}

Big cats enjoy tasty treats during Pumpkin Party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Parents prepare to adopt 4th child on National Adoption Day

Image

City councilman says legal battle with county may be coming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana U.S. Senate candidates set to square off tonight in 2nd debate

Image

Locals show support for Jewish community through vigil

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourning bracelet returned months after it is lost in Florida

${article.thumbnail.title}

Need for blood donations at all-time high