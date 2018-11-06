Clear

Power outages, humidity among issues facing voters today

Millions of voters across the country are heading to the polls Tuesday, but some are having more trouble vot...

Posted: Nov. 6, 2018 12:19 PM
Updated: Nov. 6, 2018 12:19 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Millions of voters across the country are heading to the polls Tuesday, but some are having more trouble voting than others.

Here are some of the voter issues and irregularities that CNN has found so far this Election Day, from power outages to excessive humidity.

Power outages in Tennessee

A polling place at Cedar Bluff Middle School in Knoxville, Tennessee, did not have power Tuesday morning and the site's backup generator has also failed, CNN has learned.

Cliff Rodgers, administrator for elections for Knox County, told CNN that people on site are urgently working to get the power on, and voting is still ongoing.

"We're voting with paper ballots," he told CNN by phone.

Because there's no ambient light in the building, they're voting outside. Out of an abundance of caution, Rodgers says, he's ordered more paper ballots to the polling place.

Humidity in North Carolina

The North Carolina state board of elections said humidity appears to be causing difficulties in feeding ballots through tabulators in some Wake County precincts.

In a news release, NC's State Board of Elections and Ethics Enforcement says such ballots will be stored in "emergency bins" and "will be tabulated as soon as possible." All ballots will be counted, the board said.

Late start in Brooklyn

Voters were locked out of a polling place in Brooklyn, New York, for about 90 minutes on Tuesday morning, according to a city elections official.

The site had been scheduled to open at 6 a.m. ET. However, voting at the Breukelen Community Center began around 7:30 a.m., said Valerie Vazquez, the communications director for the New York City Board of Elections.

The polling site is a New York City Housing Authority property and poll workers could not open an electronic lock on the building, Vazquez said. She did not have immediate information on how many voters were affected.

DHS official warns of 'garbage' information

Federal officials are monitoring for potential misinformation campaigns, including from foreign actors such as Russia, but have no "significant" incidents to report.

"The day is early," a senior Department of Homeland Security official said. "We continue to monitor what is going on across the country. Nothing significant to report at this point. ... We have not seen to date any coordinated campaign certainly along the lines of 2016, but we are preparing as if there will be an event today."

The official said "there's a lot of noise out there," and called it "garbage" information but referred specific questions about any influence from foreign actors to the FBI.

DHS has a national operations center and an online forum to communicate with state officials.

