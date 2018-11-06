Clear

At least three dead after buildings collapse in Marseille

Three bodies have been pulled out of the rubble of several buildings that collapsed on Monday in the French ...

Posted: Nov. 6, 2018 11:02 AM
Updated: Nov. 6, 2018 11:02 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Three bodies have been pulled out of the rubble of several buildings that collapsed on Monday in the French city of Marseille, according to fire officials.

The first two buildings, adjacent five- and six-story structures, collapsed Monday at 9:10 a.m. Eight hours later, another neighboring building collapsed.

Accidents

Accidents, disasters and safety

Building and structure collapses

Continents and regions

Europe

France

Marseille

Western Europe

A spokesman for the Marseille fire brigade told CNN the cause of the collapses was unknown and that the search for missing survivors was continuing.

Marseille has experienced unusually heavy rains and bad weather in the last few weeks.

The buildings were located on Rue d'Aubagne in the Noailles district, a working-class area of the French port city.

The search has proven difficult because one of the collapsed buildings, 63 Rue d'Aubagne, was closed and was possibly used by squatters.

Google Street View images from July show that building with boarded-up windows and damage to the facade.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 51°
Robinson
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 50°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
49° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 41°
Rockville
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 51°
Casey
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 50°
Brazil
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 51°
Marshall
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 51°
Becoming sunny and windy
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Donnie Baker

Latest Video

Image

High School Musical, Childrens Theatre of Terre Haute

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

Becoming mainly sunny. Rather windy. High: 54°

Image

Barr-Reeve basketball

Image

Ryan Boyle

Image

Amani Brown

Image

West Vigo boys basketball

Image

THN Basketball

Image

THS Basketball

Image

A cold and windy forecast

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Foster Parent Bill of Rights complete, parents ready for next steps

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth

${article.thumbnail.title}

Big cats enjoy tasty treats during Pumpkin Party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Parents prepare to adopt 4th child on National Adoption Day

Image

City councilman says legal battle with county may be coming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana U.S. Senate candidates set to square off tonight in 2nd debate

Image

Locals show support for Jewish community through vigil

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourning bracelet returned months after it is lost in Florida

${article.thumbnail.title}

Need for blood donations at all-time high