Clear

Hacking isn't the only electronic threat looming over the midterms

The US intelligence community, election officials and social media companies will be on high alert as Americ...

Posted: Nov. 5, 2018 8:29 PM
Updated: Nov. 5, 2018 8:29 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The US intelligence community, election officials and social media companies will be on high alert as Americans go to the polls Tuesday to vote in this year's midterm elections, guarding against potential electronic threats to the integrity of the results.

They'll be watching not just for signs of continuing interference from Russia, as intelligence officials believe happened in the 2016 presidential election, but for a host of potential pitfalls -- from rogue social media posts to real-world power outages.

2016 Presidential election

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Continents and regions

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Criminal offenses

Digital crime

Digital security

Eastern Europe

Elections (by type)

Elections and campaigns

Electricity production and distribution

Energy and resources

Energy and utilities

Europe

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Government departments and authorities

Intelligence services

International relations and national security

Internet and WWW

National security

Political candidates

Political organizations

Politics

Russia

Social media

Technology

US Democratic Party

US Federal elections

US political parties

US Presidential elections

Utilities disruptions

Utilities industry

Voters and voting

Midterm elections

An outright hack is the No. 1 concern of intelligence officials, politicians and voters.

The US intelligence community says there is no evidence any votes were changed by hackers in 2016 and that they haven't seen the same level of activity from the Russians this election cycle as they did in 2016.

America's election infrastructure is vast and varied. Different states, even different counties within states, use different systems. The lack of a centralized national system could make it more difficult for hackers to achieve a widespread attack.

But no system is perfect, and technology experts have long warned about the vulnerability of election systems to hackers. That hasn't improved as voting systems have aged: In August a group at a hacking conference in Las Vegas exposed vulnerabilities in some of America's voting machines.

Here are three other things that could go wrong:

The appearance of a hack

Much easier than hacking a voting system would be to claim a hack had occurred and then watch those claims go viral on social media.

The perception of a hack could have the same effect on the integrity of election results as an actual hack.

Fourteen states have no paper records or only partial paper record of votes, making audits more difficult if hacking claims emerge after an election.

Some people reported during early voting in Texas that machines were flipping their votes. Democrats voting "straight ticket" reported their votes for Senate candidate Rep. Beto O'Rourke changing to Sen. Ted Cruz. State election officials -- as well as the manufacturer of the voting machines -- say it was human error, with voters failing to use the system properly.

Another potential weak spot: Voter rolls.

Over the weekend, Georgia's Republican secretary of state Brian Kemp -- who is himself running for the governorship -- claimed that the Democratic Party had tried to hack the state's voter database, after Georgia Democrats passed along information regarding security concerns from a voter to a private cybersecurity firm, which in turn shared the issue with Kemp's office.

Democrats, including gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams, called the allegations partisan and baseless.

State officials said Monday they had opened a criminal investigation, creating an appearance of wrongdoing that could cast doubt on Tuesday's results.

Misleading posts go viral

While there are plenty of things that can, and will, go wrong on Election Day, social media can make routine disruptions seem suspicious, seeding confusion and doubt.

On Election Day 2016, a video purporting to show a voting machine preventing someone from voting for Donald Trump in Pennsylvania went viral, picking up tens of thousands of retweets and prompting widespread claims of vote rigging.

But, as CNN later reported, the voter didn't use the machine properly -- and it turned out he was able to vote for Trump after all.

Last week, NBC News reported that at least some of the attention the Pennsylvania video received on Election Day was the result of Russian-government-linked trolls that were apparently amplifying it to sow confusion.

The worst fear is voters falling for bad information and changing their plans because of it.

In 2016, a Russian troll group ran an online disinformation effort attempting to convince Hillary Clinton supporters that they didn't need to go to a polling place to vote, and instead could vote online or by text.

A similar tactic was used by an unknown group on the morning of last November's gubernatorial election in Virginia -- and the tweets went undetected by Twitter for hours, CNN found. There is no indication the tweets impacted the election.

The lights go out

Hackers needn't attack voting machines to disrupt an election. Power outages affecting traffic lights or attacks on phone systems can create havoc and force officials to focus on the issues as they arise, diverting police and other government resources and potentially dissuading voters from going to the polls.

Ever since it emerged that Russia had targeted America's power grid, experts have explored what impact targeted power outages, which would affect everything from voting machines to traffic lights, could have on elections.

Adding to concerns: US officials found evidence that Russia was behind a power outage that left tens of thousands of Ukrainians in the dark in 2015.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 53°
Robinson
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 53°
Indianapolis
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 53°
Rockville
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 53°
Casey
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 52°
Brazil
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 53°
Marshall
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 53°
Rainy, breezy overnight
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Donnie Baker

Latest Video

Image

Winter weather meeting in Indianapolis

Image

Early voting numbers in Vigo County

Image

Local vet is an Honor 200 recipient

Image

It will get cold...Kevin has the forecast

Image

New jobs coming to Crane Naval Base

Image

Students take part in FFA Field Day

Image

Thunderbird Fire Department moves forward

Image

Rockville fire remains under investigation

Image

Mari Hulman-George remembered

Image

Accused Halloween gunman in court

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Foster Parent Bill of Rights complete, parents ready for next steps

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth

${article.thumbnail.title}

Big cats enjoy tasty treats during Pumpkin Party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Parents prepare to adopt 4th child on National Adoption Day

Image

City councilman says legal battle with county may be coming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana U.S. Senate candidates set to square off tonight in 2nd debate

Image

Locals show support for Jewish community through vigil

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigil planned, locals react to synagogue shooting

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourning bracelet returned months after it is lost in Florida

${article.thumbnail.title}

Need for blood donations at all-time high