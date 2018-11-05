Clear

Administration asks Supreme Court to bypass appeals courts, take up DACA case

The Trump administration asked the Supreme Court on Monday to take up a case concerning the government's dec...

Posted: Nov. 5, 2018 8:30 PM
Updated: Nov. 5, 2018 8:30 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The Trump administration asked the Supreme Court on Monday to take up a case concerning the government's decision to phase out an Obama-era initiative that protects from deportation young undocumented immigrants who came to the United States as children.

In doing so, government lawyers sought to bypass federal appeals courts that have yet to rule definitively on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

Appeals (legal)

DACA and Dream Act

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Government organizations - US

Immigration

Immigration, citizenship and displacement

International relations and national security

Law and legal system

Politics

Trial and procedure

Undocumented immigrants

US federal court system

US federal government

US Supreme Court

In court papers, Solicitor General Noel Francisco asked the justices to take up the case this term and argued that district judges who had issued opinions against the administration were "wrong" to do so. Francisco pointed out that back in 2012 the Obama administration allowed some "700,000 aliens to remain in the United States even though existing laws provided them no ability to do so."

Francisco said that "after a change in administrations" the Department of Homeland Security ended the policy "based on serious doubts about its legality and the practical implications of maintaining it."

The filing came the night before the midterm elections as President Donald Trump has repeatedly brought up immigration to rally his base in the final hours before the vote.

In September 2017, the government announced plans to phase out the program, but lower court judges blocked the administration from doing so and ordered that renewals of protections for recipients continue until the appeals are resolved.

The legality of the program is not at issue in the case. Instead, lower courts are examining how the government chose to wind it down.

Supporters of the roughly 700,000 young immigrants who could be affected by the end of DACA say the administration's actions were arbitrary and in violation of federal law.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 53°
Robinson
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 53°
Indianapolis
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 53°
Rockville
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 53°
Casey
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 52°
Brazil
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 53°
Marshall
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 53°
Rainy, breezy overnight
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Donnie Baker

Latest Video

Image

Winter weather meeting in Indianapolis

Image

Early voting numbers in Vigo County

Image

Local vet is an Honor 200 recipient

Image

It will get cold...Kevin has the forecast

Image

New jobs coming to Crane Naval Base

Image

Students take part in FFA Field Day

Image

Thunderbird Fire Department moves forward

Image

Rockville fire remains under investigation

Image

Mari Hulman-George remembered

Image

Accused Halloween gunman in court

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Foster Parent Bill of Rights complete, parents ready for next steps

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth

${article.thumbnail.title}

Big cats enjoy tasty treats during Pumpkin Party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Parents prepare to adopt 4th child on National Adoption Day

Image

City councilman says legal battle with county may be coming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana U.S. Senate candidates set to square off tonight in 2nd debate

Image

Locals show support for Jewish community through vigil

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigil planned, locals react to synagogue shooting

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourning bracelet returned months after it is lost in Florida

${article.thumbnail.title}

Need for blood donations at all-time high