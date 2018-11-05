Clear

Pamela Anderson slams #MeToo movement

Mark Pamela Anderson as not a fan of the #MeToo movement.The former "Baywatch" star sat down for an i...

Posted: Nov. 5, 2018 7:14 PM
Updated: Nov. 5, 2018 7:14 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Mark Pamela Anderson as not a fan of the #MeToo movement.

The former "Baywatch" star sat down for an interview with Australia's "60 Minutes" and shared her thoughts on feminism and the movement against sexual harassment and assault.

"I think this feminism can go too far," she said. "I'm a feminist, but I think that this third wave of feminism is a bore. I think it paralyzes men."

"I think that this #MeToo movement is a bit too much for me," Anderson added. "I'm sorry, I'll probably get killed for saying that."

The actress is known for being outspoken.

She co-wrote an opinion piece for the Wall Street Journal in 2016 in which she spoke out about the dangers of pornography, calling it a "terrible addiction."

Pamela Anderson: 'Porn killed Playboy'

On "60 Minutes" Anderson, 51, appeared to make light of the Harvey Weinstein scandal.

Dozens of women have come forward publicly to accuse the now disgraced movie mogul of sexual misconduct and harassment after reports in 2017 about his treatment of women.

Weinstein has pleaded not guilty to five sex crime counts in New York. His attorney, Benjamin Brafman, has said his client maintains "he has never engaged in non-consensual sexual behavior with anyone."

"My mother taught me don't go to a hotel with a stranger. If someone opens the door in a bathrobe and it's supposed to be a business meeting, maybe I should go with somebody else," Anderson said in the interview. "I think some things are just common sense. Or, if you go in, get the job."

As for her irreverence, Anderson said, "I'm Canadian, I'm going to speak my mind. I'm sorry, I'm not politically correct."

CNN has reached out to a rep for Anderson for comment.

