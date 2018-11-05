Clear

Voting day guide: Polling hours, where to vote and more

Posted: Nov. 5, 2018 7:14 PM
Updated: Nov. 5, 2018 7:14 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Unless you're one of the millions who've already voted, Tuesday is your last chance to cast a ballot for the 2018 midterm elections.

Before you head out the door, here are the key things you need to know.

Where do I vote?

Go to the National Association of Secretaries of State site, pick your state from the drop-down menu and it'll take you to a page where you can find your polling site.

What time do the polls close in my state?

Below are the times (in ET) for when polls close in specific states:

7 p.m. ET: FL*, GA, IN*, KY*, NH, SC, VT, VA

7:30 p.m. ET: NC, OH, WV

8 p.m. ET: AL, CT, DE, DC, FL, IL, ME, MD, MA, MS, MO, NJ, OK, PA, RI, TN*

8:30 p.m. ET: AR

9 p.m. ET: AZ, CO, KS*, LA, MI, MN, NE, NM, NY, ND*, SD*, TX*, WI, WY

10 p.m. ET: IA, MT, NV, UT

11 p.m. ET: CA, HI, ID*, OR*, WA

12 a.m. Wednesday ET: AK

*The state is split between two time zones, but most polls close at this time

What will be on my state's ballot?

Ballotready.org has compiled all candidates running in the 2018 elections in each state as well as the ballot measures you'll be voting on. The website also allows you to save and print your ballot.

Do I need an ID to vote?

Only 34 states require you to bring some form of ID to get your vote in. You can check out your state's requirements before heading to the polls. Here's a tip: It never hurts to over-prepare.

Can I bring a friend?

Actually, you can. Anyone with a disability, who might have trouble reading or writing or doesn't understand English too well can bring someone with them to the polls.

Will I get in trouble if I take a photo of my ballot?

You may be tempted to post a photo on Instagram when you hit the voting booth, but selfies with your ballot could get you in trouble in some states. There are 18 states that don't allow photographs in polling places or voting booths, or both. Read up on your state's law here.

How can I check on the results of my state's races?

As CNN calls different races, we will be updating these links for:

House seats | Senate seats | Governorships

Article Comments

