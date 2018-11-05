Clear

Rafael Nadal withdraws from ATP finals with injury

Rafael Nadal has pulled out of next week's season-ending Nitto ATP Finals in London because he is still stru...

Posted: Nov. 5, 2018 12:38 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Rafael Nadal has pulled out of next week's season-ending Nitto ATP Finals in London because he is still struggling with an abdominal injury.

The Spaniard missed last week's Paris Masters with the same problem and has taken advantage of his enforced layoff to have ankle surgery.

ATP World Tour

Diseases and disorders

Health and medical

Men's professional tennis

Professional tennis

Rafael Nadal

Sports and recreation

Sports figures

Sports organizations and teams

Tennis

Wounds and injuries

The 31-year-old, who was knocked off the No. 1 spot by Serbia's Novak Djokovic Monday, will be replaced by American John Isner at the Nov. 11-18 event at London's O2 Arena.

Writing on his Facebook page in Spanish, the Mallorcan said 2018 had been "a complicated year," which had been "very good" when he has been able to play "and in turn very bad" when it came to injuries.

His long-time press agent Benito Perez-Barbadillo emailed CNN a statement Monday saying Nadal was set to undergo surgery on a "free body bone" in his right ankle.

"An arthroscopy will be practiced to remove it and be able to be in perfect conditions for the beginning of next season," Nadal's doctor Angel Ruiz-Cotorro, of Clínica Mapfre de Medicina del Tenis, said in the statement.

READ: Nadal helps clear up after Mallorca floods

His withdrawal is another blow for the organizer of the ATP Finals with two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray also missing with a long-term hip injury.

Nadal has played just nine events in 2018, winning five of them, including an historic 11th French Open title at Roland Garros for his 17th career grand slam.

He played his last match at the US Open in September, when he retired with a knee injury in the semifinal against Argentina's Juan Martin Del Potro.

Visit CNN.com/tennis for more news, features and videos

It was his second retirement in a major match after an upper leg injury forced him out of the Australian Open quarterfinal against Croatia's Marin Cilic at the start of the season.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 51°
Robinson
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 53°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 52°
Rockville
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 51°
Casey
Broken Clouds
48° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 44°
Brazil
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 51°
Marshall
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 51°
Rain for the work week.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Donnie Baker

Latest Video

Image

Monday Afternoon Weather

Image

VCSC Launches Text Alert Program

Image

Tajimi Exchange, Vigo County Corp.

Image

Family of Rob Pitts honored with memorial quilts at local fundraiser

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

Mostly cloudy, showers and storms. High: 57°

Image

Sunday Night Weather Update

Image

Election Day Tips

Image

Foster Parent Bill of Rights Complete

Image

IRS Scam Calls

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Foster Parent Bill of Rights complete, parents ready for next steps

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth

${article.thumbnail.title}

Big cats enjoy tasty treats during Pumpkin Party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Parents prepare to adopt 4th child on National Adoption Day

Image

City councilman says legal battle with county may be coming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana U.S. Senate candidates set to square off tonight in 2nd debate

Image

Locals show support for Jewish community through vigil

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigil planned, locals react to synagogue shooting

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourning bracelet returned months after it is lost in Florida

${article.thumbnail.title}

Need for blood donations at all-time high