Clear

Serial rape suspect tied to at least 5 attacks in Dallas and Louisiana, police say

An armed serial rapist that struck in Dallas three times in the last two months has been linked to similar c...

Posted: Nov. 5, 2018 12:40 PM
Updated: Nov. 5, 2018 12:40 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

An armed serial rapist that struck in Dallas three times in the last two months has been linked to similar crimes in Bossier, Louisiana, authorities in both cities say.

The perpetrator committed sexual assaults on September 12 and 19, within 1 mile of each other, and assaulted another woman October 30, said Deputy Chief Thomas Castro with the Dallas Police Department.

Continents and regions

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Crimes against persons

Criminal offenses

Dallas

Louisiana

North America

Sex crimes

Sexual assault

Sexual misconduct

Societal issues

Society

Southeastern United States

Southwestern United States

Texas

The Americas

United States

Violence in society

Police have released a sketch of the suspect and say they're looking for a black man, 16 to 19 years old, standing roughly 5 feet 8 inches tall. He has a thin build, police say.

The victim in the latest attack said the suspect wore a box cut with his hair trimmed short on the sides, and he had a mark on his wrist, according to CNN affiliate KTVT.

The crimes fit the pattern of a rapist accused of inflicting similar attacks in March and May in Bossier, located just outside Shreveport, near Louisiana's northwest border with Texas, he said.

Bossier is about a three-hour drive from Dallas, straight down Interstate 20.

Detectives say there are numerous similarities between the Dallas and Louisiana crimes, Castro said.

The suspect usually knocks on the door, asking for work or money, before forcing his way into the home, Castro said. He then brandishes a weapon, sexually assaults his victim and flees, the deputy chief said.

Castro said he is worried that "this type of crime has a tendency to escalate."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 51°
Robinson
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 53°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 52°
Rockville
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 51°
Casey
Broken Clouds
48° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 44°
Brazil
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 51°
Marshall
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 51°
Rain for the work week.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Donnie Baker

Latest Video

Image

Monday Afternoon Weather

Image

VCSC Launches Text Alert Program

Image

Tajimi Exchange, Vigo County Corp.

Image

Family of Rob Pitts honored with memorial quilts at local fundraiser

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

Mostly cloudy, showers and storms. High: 57°

Image

Sunday Night Weather Update

Image

Election Day Tips

Image

Foster Parent Bill of Rights Complete

Image

IRS Scam Calls

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Foster Parent Bill of Rights complete, parents ready for next steps

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth

${article.thumbnail.title}

Big cats enjoy tasty treats during Pumpkin Party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Parents prepare to adopt 4th child on National Adoption Day

Image

City councilman says legal battle with county may be coming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana U.S. Senate candidates set to square off tonight in 2nd debate

Image

Locals show support for Jewish community through vigil

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigil planned, locals react to synagogue shooting

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourning bracelet returned months after it is lost in Florida

${article.thumbnail.title}

Need for blood donations at all-time high