Clear

How narcissistic CEOs put companies at risk

Narcissists are generally self-centered, arrogant, thin-skinned and hostile when challenged. They often lack...

Posted: Nov. 5, 2018 12:41 PM
Updated: Nov. 5, 2018 12:41 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Narcissists are generally self-centered, arrogant, thin-skinned and hostile when challenged. They often lack empathy and exploit others for their own gain.

Anyone with these traits is exasperating. But having a leader who's a narcissist can have long-lasting negative consequences.

Business executives

Business, economy and trade

Company activities and management

Diseases and disorders

Health and medical

Labor and employment

Law and legal system

Lawsuits and claims

Mental health

Mental illnesses

New products

Personality disorders

Product management

Trial and procedure

Workers and professionals

Universities and colleges

University of California System

University of California-Berkeley

Newly published research from Stanford University and the University of California at Berkeley finds self-obsessed CEOs are more likely to get their company named as a defendant in lawsuits. And they're not inclined to settle, even when their chance of winning isn't strong, dragging out the time and cost of the suit.

"People high on the narcissism scale are less sensitive to risk," said Jennifer Chatman, a professor of management at the Berkeley Haas School of Business and one of the researchers on the study.

They also tend to discount negative feedback and are overly confident in their judgment.

Chatman said the lawsuits brought during a narcissistic CEO's tenure usually aren't over headline-grabbing issues so much as basic business practices, like accounting irregularities or patent infringement.

That may be because narcissistic CEOs are more likely to bend the rules and create "low-integrity" corporate cultures that often outlast their tenure, as additional studies by Chatman and others have found.

And they tend to reward loyalty over expertise in appointing deputies, ensuring that they are less likely to get truthful information, she said.

So why do narcissists get hired in the first place?

They are often highly confident and can paint a very appealing picture of the future, which are viewed as traits needed to spur teams to success.

Prior research from the University of Pennsylvania and University of California at Berkeley suggests the corporate playing field may be tilted in favor of narcissists seeking power. They interview well, and their overconfidence can sway search committees.

"We have trouble distinguishing between leadership and narcissism," Chatman said.

That's why she advises boards seeking a CEO to look beyond their performance record and charisma. She recommends talking to their direct reports to get a better read on their behavior over time, since the darker side of narcissism may take awhile to emerge.

Narcissists can show themselves to be hypersensitive when their decisions or authority are challenged.

And they will hog the spotlight of success.

"Narcissists are likely to exhibit problematic interpersonal behavior, such as claiming more credit for positive outcomes while failing to give credit to others," Chatman said.

Not only is that exasperating to talented team members who deserve credit, it's demoralizing.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 51°
Robinson
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 53°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 52°
Rockville
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 51°
Casey
Broken Clouds
48° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 44°
Brazil
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 51°
Marshall
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 51°
Rain for the work week.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Donnie Baker

Latest Video

Image

Monday Afternoon Weather

Image

VCSC Launches Text Alert Program

Image

Tajimi Exchange, Vigo County Corp.

Image

Family of Rob Pitts honored with memorial quilts at local fundraiser

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

Mostly cloudy, showers and storms. High: 57°

Image

Sunday Night Weather Update

Image

Election Day Tips

Image

Foster Parent Bill of Rights Complete

Image

IRS Scam Calls

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Foster Parent Bill of Rights complete, parents ready for next steps

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth

${article.thumbnail.title}

Big cats enjoy tasty treats during Pumpkin Party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Parents prepare to adopt 4th child on National Adoption Day

Image

City councilman says legal battle with county may be coming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana U.S. Senate candidates set to square off tonight in 2nd debate

Image

Locals show support for Jewish community through vigil

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigil planned, locals react to synagogue shooting

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourning bracelet returned months after it is lost in Florida

${article.thumbnail.title}

Need for blood donations at all-time high