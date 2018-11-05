Kenya Moore gives birth to first child

One of the "Real Housewives" is now a mom.

"Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Kenya Moore gave birth over the weekend to daughter Brooklyn Doris, with husband Marc Daly.

On Sunday Moore, 47, posted a photo of herself in the hospital awaiting the birth of her first child.

"If you want to make God laugh have a plan... won't be long now," the caption read. "Pray for us."

Hours later she shared a screen grab of a People magazine website headline about her giving birth.

"She's so perfect and strong! Marc was incredible in the deliver room," the caption read. "I lost a lot of blood so I'm very weak but they both were strong for me."

According to People, Moore underwent an emergency cesarean section due to preeclampsia - "a pregnancy complication that caused her to gain 17 lbs. in ONE week due to severe swelling and water retention, high blood pressure, and excess protein in urine."

Moore married Daly, a restaurateur, in a ceremony last year on a St. Lucia beach.

One of her story lines on "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" had been Moore's desire to have a husband and children.

She announced her pregnancy on the series reunion show in April.

When Bravo executive and host Andy Cohen asked Moore during the reunion whether she was hoping for a boy or a girl she said, "I want a healthy baby."

Cohen tweeted his congrats to Moore on Sunday.