Clear

World's first underwater hotel residence opens

The Conrad Maldives Rangali Island has opened the world's first-ever underwater hotel residence.

Posted: Nov. 5, 2018 12:47 PM
Updated: Nov. 5, 2018 12:59 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

For once, it's an opportunity to sleep with the fishes that doesn't mean you end up like a character in a mob movie.

The Conrad Maldives Rangali Island has opened the world's first-ever underwater hotel residence.

More than just a room or a suite (this is the Maldives, after all, so luxury is the name of the game), the two-story villa is set more than 16 feet below the Indian Ocean. Its name is "Muraka," which means "coral" in the Maldives' local language Dhivehi.

In addition to a bed, shower and the other typical components of a hotel room, the Muraka takes luxury travel to another level with a private gym, a bar, an infinity pool, butler's quarters, an ocean-facing bathtub and most importantly an underwater bedroom with unparalleled views of the ocean.

The top floor, which is above the water, has a "relaxation deck" where you can sun yourself.

The price tag? A cool $50,000 per night, although you can't actually book the Muraka for single night stays -- it's only accessible via a four-night, $200,000 package that includes a personal chef for all meals and the use of a private boat.

Bonus: Those who book this insane package get automatic Hilton Diamond status.

The Muraka isn't the first underwater venture at the hotel. The property is home to Ithaa, an underwater five-star restaurant.

The Muraka is connected to the rest of the resort -- including the Ithaa -- by jetty, in case you want to leave your blissful seclusion to mingle with other non-aquatic life forms.

The process of building the Muraka was carefully considered to be respectful to the environment. Everything was built in Singapore -- on land -- and then brought to the Maldives on a special ship.

Once the residence was lowered into the water, it was nailed into place with concrete pylons that will keep it from shifting during rough waves or at high tide.

Not quite ready to eat and sleep below the sea? The Conrad is also home to several floating villas, should you want to just get your feet wet.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 51°
Robinson
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 53°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 52°
Rockville
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 51°
Casey
Broken Clouds
48° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 44°
Brazil
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 51°
Marshall
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 51°
Rain for the work week.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Donnie Baker

Latest Video

Image

Monday Afternoon Weather

Image

VCSC Launches Text Alert Program

Image

Tajimi Exchange, Vigo County Corp.

Image

Family of Rob Pitts honored with memorial quilts at local fundraiser

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

Mostly cloudy, showers and storms. High: 57°

Image

Sunday Night Weather Update

Image

Election Day Tips

Image

Foster Parent Bill of Rights Complete

Image

IRS Scam Calls

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Foster Parent Bill of Rights complete, parents ready for next steps

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth

${article.thumbnail.title}

Big cats enjoy tasty treats during Pumpkin Party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Parents prepare to adopt 4th child on National Adoption Day

Image

City councilman says legal battle with county may be coming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana U.S. Senate candidates set to square off tonight in 2nd debate

Image

Locals show support for Jewish community through vigil

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigil planned, locals react to synagogue shooting

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourning bracelet returned months after it is lost in Florida

${article.thumbnail.title}

Need for blood donations at all-time high