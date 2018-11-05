Clear

Fisherman saves toddler floating face-down in the ocean

A fisherman rescued a toddler on the coast of New Zealand after spotting the child floating face-down in the...

Posted: Nov. 5, 2018 9:30 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A fisherman rescued a toddler on the coast of New Zealand after spotting the child floating face-down in the water.

Gus Hutt found the boy at around 7 a.m on October 26 at Matata, near Whakatane in the country's north island, while fishing from the beach.

"As he floated past I thought he was just a doll," Hutt told the New Zealand Herald.

"His face looked just like porcelain with his short hair wetted down, but then ... he let out a little squeak and I thought, 'Oh God this is a baby and it's alive.'"

CNN has attempted to contact Hutt for further comment.

It has been widely reported that the boy had escaped from the tent of his parents, who were staying at a holiday camp nearby.

A spokesman from New Zealand police said that the child -- who was approximately 2 years old -- was "found face-down in some water."

"The child was quickly removed from the water by the informant at the scene and began breathing again, and was taken to hospital for a checkup in a moderate condition."

The co-owner of Murphy's Holiday Camp, Rebecca Salter, told CNN that Hutt's wife alerted the campsite after finding the child, and brought him back to be wrapped in a towel.

New Zealand's police spokesman said that authorities weren't investigating the incident any further.

