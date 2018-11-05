Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Census citizenship trial slated to begin

The Justice Department is set to defend the addition of a citizenship question to the 2020 census as a trial...

Posted: Nov. 5, 2018 6:28 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The Justice Department is set to defend the addition of a citizenship question to the 2020 census as a trial over the issue opens in federal court in New York on Monday.

The case, in which a number of states and civil rights organizations allege a political motive in Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross's decision to reinstate the question in the census, has been the subject of unsuccessful postponement attempts by the Trump administration. On Friday, the Supreme Court allowed it to move forward, and as a result, it is scheduled to begin before U.S. District Judge Jesse M. Furman in Manhattan federal court.

Business figures

Censuses

Citizenship and naturalization

Court trials

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Government departments and authorities

Immigration, citizenship and displacement

International relations and national security

Law and legal system

Population and demographics

Society

Trial and procedure

Wilbur Ross

The plaintiffs, which are led by the New York attorney general's office, argue that Ross's reason for adding the question, which hasn't been asked of all census recipients since 1950, was to dissuade immigrants from participating. Because census figures are used to allocate congressional seats and determine federal funding for certain government programs, undercounting of immigrant populations could negatively impact their representation.

Last March, when Ross announced the reinstatement of the question, which asks respondents whether they are US citizens, he said the Justice Department had requested the change in part because the information would be useful for the enforcement of the Voting Rights Act. Ross said at the time that the question could affect response rates.

The Supreme Court had previously barred the plaintiffs from taking Ross's deposition, but said the deposition of other officials can take place.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 46°
Robinson
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 42°
Indianapolis
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 43°
Rockville
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 46°
Casey
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 43°
Brazil
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 46°
Marshall
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 46°
Rain for the work week.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Donnie Baker

Latest Video

Image

Mostly cloudy, showers and storms. High: 57°

Image

Sunday Night Weather Update

Image

Election Day Tips

Image

Foster Parent Bill of Rights Complete

Image

IRS Scam Calls

Image

News 10 Sunday Morning Weather

Image

Saturday Night Weather Update

Image

Indiana State beats USD in 3OT

Image

Paris falls in state tourney

Image

Barr-Reeve wins the state title

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Foster Parent Bill of Rights complete, parents ready for next steps

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth

${article.thumbnail.title}

Big cats enjoy tasty treats during Pumpkin Party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Parents prepare to adopt 4th child on National Adoption Day

Image

City councilman says legal battle with county may be coming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana U.S. Senate candidates set to square off tonight in 2nd debate

Image

Locals show support for Jewish community through vigil

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigil planned, locals react to synagogue shooting

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourning bracelet returned months after it is lost in Florida

${article.thumbnail.title}

Need for blood donations at all-time high