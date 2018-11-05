Clear

Ex-fiancé of Angela Simmons fatally shot in Atlanta

The ex-fiancé of "Growing Up Hip Hop" star Angela Simmons was killed in a shooting in Georgia Saturday....

Posted: Nov. 5, 2018 1:49 AM
Updated: Nov. 5, 2018 1:49 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The ex-fiancé of "Growing Up Hip Hop" star Angela Simmons was killed in a shooting in Georgia Saturday.

Authorities responding to a call of shots fired at a southwest Atlanta home found a man with multiple gunshot wounds inside an open garage, the Atlanta Police Department said in a statement. The victim, whom police did not identify, had been talking in the driveway with another man when the two began arguing and the suspect shot the victim multiple times, police said.

The suspect left the scene in a car, police said.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim as Sutton Tennyson, 37.

Tennyson and Simmons, the daughter of Run DMC's Rev. Run were once engaged, according to CNN affiliate WGCL-TV. The couple welcomed a son, Sutton Tennyson, Jr., in 2016 before splitting in 2017.

On Sunday, Simmons posted a video and picture on Instagram paying homage to Tennyson.

"Thank you for leaving behind my greatest gift . I'm hurting . I'm numb. Thank you for the out pouring of love everyone," her post read. "I cant believe I'm even saying Rest In Peace Sutton. I promise to hold SJ down in every way I promise."

Simmons also posted a video of her son looking at videos of his father.

"Reflecting," her post read. "He keeps replaying it RIP Sutton."

Simmons' siblings also shared condolences on social media. Her sister, Vanessa Simmons, said she was "literally at loss for words my heart breaks for my sister and nephew .. RIP Sutton."

Simmons' brother, Joseph Simmons, wrote a long post saying, in part, "I'm here to be the man for your son to look up to and call whenever he needs me ! #RIPSutton @angelasimmons I GOT YOU."

