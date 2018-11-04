Clear

After 5 months at sea, Ross Edgley completes swim around Great Britain

After spending 157 days at sea, a 33-year-old man came ashore Sunday and became the first person to swim aro...

Posted: Nov. 4, 2018 2:46 PM
Updated: Nov. 4, 2018 2:46 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

After spending 157 days at sea, a 33-year-old man came ashore Sunday and became the first person to swim around the mainland of Great Britain, according to Red Bull, the company that documented his feat.

Ross Edgley started the 1,791-mile trek June 1 in Margate, a coastal town in southeast England. On Sunday morning, he returned to the same location and was met by 300 other people who swam the last half mile with him.

Continents and regions

Europe

Northern Europe

United Kingdom

Companies

Red Bull GmbH

"I won't lie, getting a tad emotional now knowing it's coming to an end," he posted on Instagram on Friday.

For past five months, Edgley has endured rough seas, jelly fish stings, sharks and icy waters.

He never set foot on land throughout his journey and instead rested on a support boat between his six-hour swims, according to Red Bull. He and the company called his effort The Great British Swim.

Edgley faced health issues ranging from chaffing around his neck from his wet suit and "salt mouth." That condition is caused by the buildup of salt on his tongue, which made pieces of his tongue flake off.

But nothing stopped him from completing his race.

In August, his path around Great Britain was recognized as the Longest Staged Sea Swim propelled only by muscle power (no flippers).

Red Bull documented his journey since the beginning with weekly vlogs posted to their YouTube channel.

"It's my hope that people remember the Great British Swim as an example or experiment in both mental and physical fortitude," he said in a vlog posted by Red Bull on Thursday.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 55°
Robinson
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 54°
Indianapolis
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 58°
Rockville
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 57°
Casey
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 55°
Brazil
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 57°
Marshall
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 57°
Showers moving in.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

News 10 Sunday Morning Weather

Image

Saturday Night Weather Update

Image

Indiana State beats USD in 3OT

Image

Paris falls in state tourney

Image

Barr-Reeve wins the state title

Image

Northview volleyball finishes 2nd

Image

Morning fog, then partly sunny. High: 57°

Image

Mari Hulman George, longtime Indianapolis Motor Speedway chairman, has passed away

Image

North Vermillion

Image

Sullivan football

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Big cats enjoy tasty treats during Pumpkin Party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Parents prepare to adopt 4th child on National Adoption Day

Image

City councilman says legal battle with county may be coming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana U.S. Senate candidates set to square off tonight in 2nd debate

Image

Locals show support for Jewish community through vigil

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigil planned, locals react to synagogue shooting

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourning bracelet returned months after it is lost in Florida

${article.thumbnail.title}

Need for blood donations at all-time high

${article.thumbnail.title}

Last chance to visit Pumpkin Works

Image

Kokomo boy presents check in honor of fallen officer Rob Pitts