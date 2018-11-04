Clear

Abrams: Trump is 'wrong,' I am qualified to be Georgia's governor

Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams dismissed criticism from President Donald Trump on ...

Posted: Nov. 4, 2018 11:14 AM
Updated: Nov. 4, 2018 11:14 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams dismissed criticism from President Donald Trump on Sunday after he called her unqualified to lead the state.

"He's wrong," Abrams said on CNN's "State of the Union." "As President (Barack) Obama pointed out, I am the most qualified candidate running."

Continents and regions

Donald Trump

Georgia

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Governors

Heads of government

North America

Political Figures - US

Politics

Southeastern United States

Stacey Abrams

The Americas

United States

Brian Kemp

Elections and campaigns

Abrams, a graduate of Yale Law School, was the minority leader in the Georgia State House of Representatives and is in a closely fought race against Georgia GOP Secretary of State Brian Kemp to succeed Republican Gov. Nathan Deal.

Trump said recently that Abrams was "not qualified" for the job, and Obama rebutted the point in a visit to the state, calling her the "most experienced, most qualified candidate in this race."

Asked why he did not believe Abrams was qualified, Trump said to "take a look at her past" and "what she wants to do and what she has in mind for the state." He did not elaborate on what he was referring to or provide further evidence on his attack against Abrams.

Trump himself sought and won the presidency with an unconventional background and no prior government experience. He is scheduled to hold a rally for Kemp in Georgia later on Sunday as he travels around the country to boost Republicans in the midterm elections.

In Sunday's interview, Abrams repeatedly expressed confidence she would win the election, a victory that would mean securing a Democratic win in a state that has voted Republican for years and becoming the first African American woman to be governor. She said further that she believed comments like the one from Trump calling her unqualified were evidence of "desperation" on the other side.

"I think desperation tends to lead to, you know, comments that aren't necessarily grounded in reality," Abrams said.

Kemp's office announced on Sunday that it had launched an investigation into the Georgia Democratic Party for potential cyber crime. Abrams said in her interview with CNN that she had not heard about it, but that her initial reaction was to call it a "desperate attempt" by Kemp to distract from a legal battle he has faced as secretary of state overseeing the current election.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 56°
Robinson
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 56°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
53° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 53°
Rockville
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 56°
Casey
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 53°
Brazil
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 56°
Marshall
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 56°
Showers moving in.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

News 10 Sunday Morning Weather

Image

Saturday Night Weather Update

Image

Indiana State beats USD in 3OT

Image

Paris falls in state tourney

Image

Barr-Reeve wins the state title

Image

Northview volleyball finishes 2nd

Image

Morning fog, then partly sunny. High: 57°

Image

Mari Hulman George, longtime Indianapolis Motor Speedway chairman, has passed away

Image

North Vermillion

Image

Sullivan football

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Big cats enjoy tasty treats during Pumpkin Party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Parents prepare to adopt 4th child on National Adoption Day

Image

City councilman says legal battle with county may be coming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana U.S. Senate candidates set to square off tonight in 2nd debate

Image

Locals show support for Jewish community through vigil

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigil planned, locals react to synagogue shooting

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourning bracelet returned months after it is lost in Florida

${article.thumbnail.title}

Need for blood donations at all-time high

${article.thumbnail.title}

Last chance to visit Pumpkin Works

Image

Kokomo boy presents check in honor of fallen officer Rob Pitts