Stacey Abrams: Kemp investigation is desperate

Georgia Democratic gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams responds to news that the office of her opponent, Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp, says it is launching an investigation into the Georgia Democratic Party after what it calls a failed hacking attempt of the voter registration system.

Posted: Nov. 4, 2018 9:35 AM
Updated: Nov. 4, 2018 9:59 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Georgia's Secretary of State's office says it has launched an investigation into a "failed attempt to hack the state's voter registration system" on Saturday evening.

The office of Brian Kemp, who is also the Republican candidate for governor, said in a Sunday morning news release that they will investigate the Georgia Democratic Party as part of its probe, but did not offer any details on why it is investigating the Democratic party.

"While we cannot comment on the specifics of an ongoing investigation, I can confirm that the Democratic Party of Georgia is under investigation for possible cyber crimes," said press secretary Candice Broce in the release. "We can also confirm that no personal data was breached and our system remains secure."

Stacey Abrams, Georgia's Democratic gubernatorial nominee, told CNN's Jake Tapper that the investigation was an attempt to distract voters two days before the election.

"I've heard nothing about it, and my reaction would be that this is a desperate attempt on the part of my opponent to distract people from the fact that two different federal judges found him derelict in his duties and have forced him to accept absentee ballots to be counted and those who are being held captive by the exact match system to be allowed to vote," Abrams said.

"He is desperate to turn the conversation away from his failures, from his refusal to honor his commitments and from the fact that he's part of a nationwide system of voter suppression that will not work in this election because we're going to outwork him, we're going to out vote him and we're going to win," she said.

Broce said the secretary of state's office immediately alerted both the Department of Homeland Security and the FBI.

CNN has reached out to Kemp's campaign, as well as DHS and the FBI, for comment.

