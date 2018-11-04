Clear

'SNL' skewers Fox News' coverage of the migrant march

For its last show before the midterm elections, "Saturday Night Live" took on a familiar target: Fox News....

Posted: Nov. 4, 2018 1:04 AM
Updated: Nov. 4, 2018 1:04 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

For its last show before the midterm elections, "Saturday Night Live" took on a familiar target: Fox News.

The cold open of NBC's variety show kicked off with Kate McKinnon playing Fox anchor Laura Ingraham as the host covered the march of migrants in Central America toward the US border.

"Good evening, I'm Laura Ingraham," McKinnon said. "We're live from the Arizona border where a vicious caravan of dozens, maybe millions, of illegal immigrants are heading straight for you and your grandchildren."

McKinnon's Ingraham said that the liberal media was trying to label President Trump as a racist, but that "except for his words and actions throughout his life" that Trump isn't racist.

"All of a sudden the word 'nationalist' is bad," she said. "The word 'white' is bad. The phrase 'white nationalist' is bad! When I hear the word, 'white nationalist' I just think of a fun Fourth of July barbecue that you don't have to call the cops on."

The fake Fox News host then brought on Fox host Jeanine Pirro, played by Cecily Strong, to add take on the migrant march.

"It's an absolute disgrace," said Strong's Pirro.

"What is?" asked McKinnon's Ingraham.

"Just whatever you are talking about!" Strong's Pirro responded, before showing "clips" of the caravan that were actually clips from crowds rushing into stores on Black Friday and zombies attacking in the film "World War Z."

"Was that Brad Pitt?" McKinnon's Ingraham asked after watching the clip.

"Yes, I actually believe he's dating the caravan, which people have labeled 'Bradavan,'" Strong's Pirro responded.

The fake Ingraham then gave some voting tips to her black and Hispanic viewers. Those tips included "never vote on Tuesdays" and "ballots can be confusing."

McKinnon's Fox News impression then came to an end when she said the show's catch phrase, "Live! From New York! It's Saturday Night!"

