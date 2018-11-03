Clear

Simone Biles adds to her ridiculous number of world championships gold medals

Record-setting gymnast Simone Biles won the women's floor exercise gold Saturday at the Artistic Gymnastics ...

Posted: Nov. 3, 2018 8:16 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Record-setting gymnast Simone Biles won the women's floor exercise gold Saturday at the Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Doha, Qatar.

Her winning score was 14.933, a full point higher than her USA teammate Morgan Hurd, who won the silver medal.

The gold medal was Biles' 14th title in her career at the world championships, extending her own record for the most world titles for any gymnast in history, female or male.

"I think there's a lot to be proud of. I'm here, made all the (event finals), medaled in all the events, and I survived," Biles said, according to the USA Gymnastics website. "I wish some of (my routines) would have been better, but I'm really proud of the outcome."

Biles, 21, won three individual events at the world championships, including earning a record fourth all-around gold. She was also on the winning US team.

Biles, who returned to the sport this summer, won silver in the uneven bars and a bronze in the balance beam.

Biles performed her amazing feat with a painful kidney stone. She couldn't use drugs to break up the stone because of doping regulations and it is too big to pass, ESPN reported.

The four-time Olympic champ will get treatment for the stone and take a vacation before returning to training, the sports network said.

She has talked of competing in the 2020 Olympics, to be held in Tokyo.

