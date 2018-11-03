Clear

Truck crash, other accidents leave more than 20 dead in China

A truck hit 31 cars and killed at least 13 people after the driver lost control Saturday night at an express...

Posted: Nov. 3, 2018 5:16 PM
Updated: Nov. 3, 2018 5:16 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A truck hit 31 cars and killed at least 13 people after the driver lost control Saturday night at an expressway toll booth in northwestern China, Chinese state media reported.

More than 30 people were injured in the accident, in the city of Lanzhou. Rescuers pulled all trapped passengers from cars and police were investigating the cause of the deadly accident.

In another road accident, police in central China said a bus in the city of Hanzhong lost control Saturday afternoon, swerving into traffic and killing at least two people. Another five people were injured.

Police detained the bus driver and were investigating the case.

In a non-road accident, authorities in central China said a factory that makes heat-insulation material exploded Saturday morning in Lankao county, Henan province, due to a propane leak. Eight people were killed and one was injured, authorities said.

The accidents follow a dramatic October 28 highway crash in southwestern China that killed 15 people.

Chinese authorities reported a bus crashed off a bridge in Chongquing and landed in the Yangtze River in waters more than 70 meters (230 feet) deep.

Video from an on-board camera showed a woman attacking the driver after he missed her stop, causing him to lose control of the vehicle.

Morning fog, then partly sunny. High: 57°

Mari Hulman George, longtime Indianapolis Motor Speedway chairman, has passed away

North Vermillion

Sullivan football

North Central football

TH South football

Fog developing overnight, but a sunny Saturday ahead

How does weather impact voter turnout?

First Friday celebrates 'Delicious Downtown'

Group that helps homeless veterans hosts open house

