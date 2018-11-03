Clear

These are the victims of the Florida yoga studio shooting

Police have identified the women who were killed Friday when ...

Posted: Nov. 3, 2018 3:30 PM
Updated: Nov. 3, 2018 3:30 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Police have identified the women who were killed Friday when a gunman stormed a yoga studio in Tallahassee, Florida, and opened fire.

Nancy Van Vessem was a doctor. Maura Binkley was a college student. Both were part of the Florida State University community.

Continents and regions

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Crimes against persons

Criminal offenses

Diet, nutrition and fitness

Exercise and fitness

Fitness centers

Florida

Health and medical

North America

Shootings

Southeastern United States

The Americas

United States

Tallahassee

Here's what we know about them:

Maura Binkley

Binkley was a 21-year-old student at Florida State, according to school President John Thrasher.

In a statement posted to its Facebook page, the Delta Delta Delta sorority called Binkley a "beloved sister."

"As a leader in the (Alpha Eta) chapter, Maura embodied the Tri Delta woman -- brave, bold and kind," the statement from President Kimberlee Sullivan said. "Our hearts are with her family, our sisters and the FSU community during this difficult time."

Nancy Van Vessem

Van Vessem, 61, was a doctor who was chief medical director for Capital Health Plan, according to the Tallahassee Democrat. She was also a faculty member at Florida State, Thrasher said.

According to the Florida State College of Medicine's website, Van Vessem was in charge of coordinating third and fourth year clerkship rotations in internal medicine on the school's Tallahassee campus. She had gotten her medical degree from St. Louis University, the website said, and her research focus was "restructuring health care for people with multiple chronic diseases."

Big Bend Hospice in Tallahassee shared a tribute to Van Vessem on its Facebook page, calling the doctor "a physician and leader who touched countless lives as Chief Medical Officer at Capital Health Plan."

"Dr. Van Vessem was part of the Big Bend Hospice community," the statement said. "She was our friend and a champion for end-of-life care."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 57°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
55° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 55°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 54°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 57°
Casey
Broken Clouds
53° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 53°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 57°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 57°
A foggy start, with rain on the way.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Morning fog, then partly sunny. High: 57°

Image

Mari Hulman George, longtime Indianapolis Motor Speedway chairman, has passed away

Image

North Vermillion

Image

Sullivan football

Image

North Central football

Image

TH South football

Image

Fog developing overnight, but a sunny Saturday ahead

Image

How does weather impact voter turnout?

Image

First Friday celebrates 'Delicious Downtown'

Image

Group that helps homeless veterans hosts open house

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Parents prepare to adopt 4th child on National Adoption Day

Image

City councilman says legal battle with county may be coming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana U.S. Senate candidates set to square off tonight in 2nd debate

Image

Locals show support for Jewish community through vigil

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigil planned, locals react to synagogue shooting

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourning bracelet returned months after it is lost in Florida

${article.thumbnail.title}

Need for blood donations at all-time high

${article.thumbnail.title}

Last chance to visit Pumpkin Works

Image

Kokomo boy presents check in honor of fallen officer Rob Pitts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Lawmakers work on 12 bills to protect Hoosier foster kids