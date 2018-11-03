Clear

Amazon building collapse kills 2

Two people died in a partial building collapse at an Amazon Fulfillment Center in southeast Baltimore.

Posted: Nov. 3, 2018 2:27 PM
Updated: Nov. 3, 2018 2:34 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Two people have died in a partial building collapse at an Amazon Fulfillment Center in southeast Baltimore, officials said Saturday.

Baltimore Fire Department spokesman Chief Roman Clark said thermal imaging equipment was being used to determine if anyone else may be trapped inside. One of those found dead was an adult male.

Brandon McBride, an employee who was working in the building at the time, described the chaos to CNN affiliate WBAL when the building collapsed.

"I was standing inside the building and me and one of the facilities dudes were talking, and I went to the left side of the building and he went to the right, and all of a sudden, we just heard these loud noises. The power shut off. It was just crazy inside," McBride told the station. "It just sounded like bombs were dropping everywhere. The whole side (of the building) was just dropping."

Severe weather came through the area Friday night at the time of the partial collapse, Clark said. But fire officials have not determined a cause.

"There was stuff falling everywhere, you could see the walls were caving in," McBride told WBAL. "Rain was pouring everywhere; all the packages were soaked. It's unreal."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 54°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 54°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
51° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 51°
Rockville
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 54°
Casey
Broken Clouds
51° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 51°
Brazil
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 54°
Marshall
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 54°
A foggy start, with rain on the way.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Morning fog, then partly sunny. High: 57°

Image

Mari Hulman George, longtime Indianapolis Motor Speedway chairman, has passed away

Image

North Vermillion

Image

Sullivan football

Image

North Central football

Image

TH South football

Image

Fog developing overnight, but a sunny Saturday ahead

Image

How does weather impact voter turnout?

Image

First Friday celebrates 'Delicious Downtown'

Image

Group that helps homeless veterans hosts open house

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Parents prepare to adopt 4th child on National Adoption Day

Image

City councilman says legal battle with county may be coming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana U.S. Senate candidates set to square off tonight in 2nd debate

Image

Locals show support for Jewish community through vigil

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigil planned, locals react to synagogue shooting

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourning bracelet returned months after it is lost in Florida

${article.thumbnail.title}

Need for blood donations at all-time high

${article.thumbnail.title}

Last chance to visit Pumpkin Works

Image

Kokomo boy presents check in honor of fallen officer Rob Pitts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Lawmakers work on 12 bills to protect Hoosier foster kids