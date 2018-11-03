Clear

John Legend to campaign in Ohio this Sunday

Call it a legendary campaign event.Smooth crooner John Legend is headed to Ohio on Sunday as the feat...

Posted: Nov. 3, 2018 11:21 AM
Updated: Nov. 3, 2018 11:21 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Call it a legendary campaign event.

Smooth crooner John Legend is headed to Ohio on Sunday as the featured performer at a get out the vote event for the Cincinnati-area Hamilton County Democratic Party, according to the party.

The event with Legend is coinciding with a "Souls to the Polls" effort that will get out the vote among religious voters headed to church that same day.

This isn't Legend's first time on the stump.

Last month, he headlined an event in Orlando in support of voting rights for felons. He and wife Chrissy Teigen also donated $288,000 to the ACLU on President Trump's birthday this year to "Make Trump's Birthday Great Again."

