Clear

The story of Apple and the iPhone in 3 charts

Get a good look at this iPhone sales chart, because it's the last one you'll ever see.Apple decided i...

Posted: Nov. 3, 2018 9:37 AM
Updated: Nov. 3, 2018 9:37 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Get a good look at this iPhone sales chart, because it's the last one you'll ever see.

Apple decided it would stop providing unit sales for the iPhone, Mac and iPad. Sales of Apple products have flatlined -- iPhone sales barely grew at all last quarter.

Apple Inc

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Companies

Consumer electronics

Consumer products

Electronics

Mobile and cellular telephones

Mobile technology

Smartphones

Technology

In the near term, that's not such a big deal. IPhone revenue is still soaring. Apple made $8 billion more dollars selling iPhones than it did a year earlier.

Apple (AAPL) also figured out its medium-term growth problem, convincing customers to buy subscription services: Apple made $1 billion more on Apple Music and Apple Care. Services revenue is soaring -- it grew 17% in the past quarter.

But at some point Apple's going to have to figure out what will replace the iPhone, or it won't be able to squeeze any more juice out of the orange. Apple can't hike prices forever: Will people pay $2,000 for an iPhone? Eventually it won't be able to add subscription services either -- if it can't sell more iPhones, eventually it will run out of customers to sell content to.

Apple has an iPhone problem. It has tried to disguise it. Now it wants to hide it away. But Apple can't avoid the problem forever.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
42° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 39°
Robinson
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 36°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
35° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 35°
Rockville
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 36°
Casey
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 34°
Brazil
Few Clouds
42° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 39°
Marshall
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 36°
A foggy start, with rain on the way.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Morning fog, then partly sunny. High: 57°

Image

Mari Hulman George, longtime Indianapolis Motor Speedway chairman, has passed away

Image

North Vermillion

Image

Sullivan football

Image

North Central football

Image

TH South football

Image

Fog developing overnight, but a sunny Saturday ahead

Image

How does weather impact voter turnout?

Image

First Friday celebrates 'Delicious Downtown'

Image

Group that helps homeless veterans hosts open house

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Parents prepare to adopt 4th child on National Adoption Day

Image

City councilman says legal battle with county may be coming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana U.S. Senate candidates set to square off tonight in 2nd debate

Image

Locals show support for Jewish community through vigil

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigil planned, locals react to synagogue shooting

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourning bracelet returned months after it is lost in Florida

${article.thumbnail.title}

Need for blood donations at all-time high

${article.thumbnail.title}

Last chance to visit Pumpkin Works

Image

Kokomo boy presents check in honor of fallen officer Rob Pitts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Lawmakers work on 12 bills to protect Hoosier foster kids