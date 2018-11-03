Clear

1 person is dead, and another may be missing after Amazon building partially collapses in Baltimore

One person died in a partial building collapse at an Amazon Fulfillment Center in southeast Baltimore....

Posted: Nov. 3, 2018 6:39 AM
Updated: Nov. 3, 2018 6:39 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

One person died in a partial building collapse at an Amazon Fulfillment Center in southeast Baltimore.

Fire department personnel responded to the Amazon Fullfillment Center around 10:25 p.m. on Friday and found a person unresponsive under heavy amounts of debris, according to Baltimore Fire Department spokesman Chief Roman Clark.

Accidents, disasters and safety

Fires

Accidents

Amazon.com Inc

Baltimore

Building and structure collapses

Companies

Continents and regions

Maryland

North America

Northeastern United States

The Americas

United States

Clark said fire officials are searching for a possible second person in the wreckage, but it's unclear if someone was in the debris. He added that thermal imaging equipment was being used to determine if there's anyone else trapped inside.

At the time of the incident, severe weather came through southeast Baltimore, Clark said. But fire officials have still not determined a cause of the partial collapse.

Brandon McBride, an employee who was working in the building at the time, described to CNN affiliate WBAL the chaos that erupted when the building collapsed.

"I was standing inside the building and me and one of the facilities dudes were talking, and I went to the left side of the building and he went to the right, and all of a sudden, we just heard these loud noises. The power shut off. It was just crazy inside," McBride told the station. "It just sounded like bombs were dropping everywhere. The whole side (of the building) was just dropping."

Severe storms tore through much of Maryland on Friday evening.

"There was stuff falling everywhere, you could see the walls were caving in," McBride said. "Rain was pouring everywhere; all the packages were soaked. It's unreal."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 36°
Robinson
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 33°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
35° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 35°
Rockville
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 36°
Casey
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 37°
Brazil
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 36°
Marshall
Few Clouds
35° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 31°
A foggy start, with rain on the way.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

North Vermillion

Image

Sullivan football

Image

North Central football

Image

TH South football

Image

Fog developing overnight, but a sunny Saturday ahead

Image

How does weather impact voter turnout?

Image

First Friday celebrates 'Delicious Downtown'

Image

Group that helps homeless veterans hosts open house

Image

Casey's Hope for the Warriors program

Image

opt 4th child on National Adoption Day

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Parents prepare to adopt 4th child on National Adoption Day

Image

City councilman says legal battle with county may be coming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana U.S. Senate candidates set to square off tonight in 2nd debate

Image

Locals show support for Jewish community through vigil

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigil planned, locals react to synagogue shooting

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourning bracelet returned months after it is lost in Florida

${article.thumbnail.title}

Need for blood donations at all-time high

${article.thumbnail.title}

Last chance to visit Pumpkin Works

Image

Kokomo boy presents check in honor of fallen officer Rob Pitts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Lawmakers work on 12 bills to protect Hoosier foster kids