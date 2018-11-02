Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

2 Kentucky high school students suspended after dressing as the Columbine shooters for Halloween

Two high school students in Kentucky took Halloween to a whole new level.The two girls in Adair Count...

Posted: Nov. 2, 2018 10:59 PM
Updated: Nov. 2, 2018 10:59 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Two high school students in Kentucky took Halloween to a whole new level.

The two girls in Adair County, about 120 miles south of Louisville, decided to dress up as Dylan Klebold and Eric Harris, the two teenagers who carried out the Columbine High School massacre in 1999.

Continents and regions

Kentucky

North America

Southeastern United States

The Americas

United States

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Crimes against persons

Criminal offenses

Shootings

Halloween

Holidays and observances

Education

School suspension and expulsion

Student discipline

Students and student life

The girls probably didn't get the reaction they wanted.

After their photo went viral on Halloween, the girls were suspended for three days, according to CNN affiliate WLEX-TV. The photo showed the girls on the floor in the school's library, WLEX reported, which mimicked the eerie photo of the two Columbine shooters after they killed themselves in the Columbine library.

Pamela Stephens, Adair County superintendent, said in a statement to CNN the county takes the situation very seriously.

"Our personnel are continuing to investigate the facts and circumstances surrounding this matter," the statement read. "The suspension for the two students has been extended as we continue the investigation."

The father of one of the girls told WLEX the duo acknowledges they made a mistake, but says the school blew the whole situation out of proportion. The father also told WLEX the girls have received death threats.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 45°
Robinson
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 44°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
40° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 37°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 45°
Casey
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 42°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 45°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 45°
Fog Possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Fog developing overnight, but a sunny Saturday ahead

Image

How does weather impact voter turnout?

Image

First Friday celebrates 'Delicious Downtown'

Image

Group that helps homeless veterans hosts open house

Image

Casey's Hope for the Warriors program

Image

opt 4th child on National Adoption Day

Image

Vigo County School staff meet with local business leaders

Image

Hey Kevin 11-2-18

Image

Officer Pitts Memorial Fundraising event

Image

Truman House holds fundraiser

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Parents prepare to adopt 4th child on National Adoption Day

Image

City councilman says legal battle with county may be coming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana U.S. Senate candidates set to square off tonight in 2nd debate

Image

Locals show support for Jewish community through vigil

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigil planned, locals react to synagogue shooting

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourning bracelet returned months after it is lost in Florida

${article.thumbnail.title}

Need for blood donations at all-time high

${article.thumbnail.title}

Last chance to visit Pumpkin Works

Image

Kokomo boy presents check in honor of fallen officer Rob Pitts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Lawmakers work on 12 bills to protect Hoosier foster kids