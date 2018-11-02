Clear

Police tape surrounds the Tree of Life Synagogue. On Friday, Pittsburgh's Jews worshiped there anyway.

With police tape marking the barriers of their makeshift congregation, members of this city's grieving Jewis...

With police tape marking the barriers of their makeshift congregation, members of this city's grieving Jewish community welcomed the Sabbath outside of the Tree of Life Synagogue on Friday evening, an emotional act of worship and defiance just six days after the synagogue witnessed the worst Anti-Semitic attack in American history.

About 50 men locked armed and swayed, harmonizing in Hebrew under darkening skies, while police looked on and pilgrims laid stones and flowers at memorials for the 11 members of Tree of Life who were slain last Saturday. The building is still closed while police process the crime scene.

2018 Pittsburgh synagogue attack

Anti-semitism

Continents and regions

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Crimes against persons

Criminal offenses

Discrimination

Domestic terrorism

Hate crimes

Homicide

International relations and national security

Jewish people

Mass murder

Minority and ethnic groups

Murder

National security

North America

Northeastern United States

Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh

Racism and racial discrimination

Shootings

Societal issues

Society

Terrorism

Terrorism and counter-terrorism

The Americas

United States

Unrest, conflicts and war

Violence in society

Belief, religion and spirituality

Many of the women sang, too, though they stood off to the side, a separation common in conservative branches of Judaism. Children ran back and forth playing between their parents' legs. A father gently wiped tears from his teenaged son's cheeks, consoling him softly as the congregation prayed.

At one point, the service was stopped to thank a member of the FBI who had helped the Chevrah Kadisha, the Jewish organization that helps prepare bodies for burial. Afterwards, the congregation broke into Al Hanisim, a Chanukah song that commemorates Jews' perseverance in the face of violent oppression. Though not normally a part of Shabbat services, no one had to ask why the song was appropriate to sing on this night.

"The Jewish people know from our history that, no matter how bad things seem, we can always pull together, we will always persevere," said Rabbi Sam Weinberg, principal of the Hillel Academy of Pittsburgh, whose students helped organize the Shabbat service through text messages on Friday.

"Six days after, right here," he continued, pointing at the Tree of Life Synagogue that loomed nearby, "the most horrible and terrible thing happened, we can still come together as a people and recover a little bit of the peace of Shabbat."

The service capped an emotional day in Pittsburgh, as the city's Jewish community buried the last of their 11 dead. As night fell, it seemed as if half of Squirrel Hill, Pittsburgh's historically Jewish neighborhood, was walking home from Sabbath services, huddling together against the cold.

Rose Mallinger, a 97-year-old woman remembered for being vibrant and full of life, was laid to rest Friday.

Her funeral, the last of 11, came nearly a week after she and 10 others were gunned down at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh. It was the worst anti-Semitic attack in American history.

Mallinger's funeral coincided with the first Shabbat service since the massacre. A day of rest, Shabbat began on Friday at sundown and ends Saturday evening.

Rabbi Jeffrey Myers, as well as other members of the Tree of Life, planned to attend their Shabbat service at Rodef Shalom synagogue in Pittsburgh, as people in other synagogues around the nation and the world also gathered.

The Twitter hashtag #ShowupforShabbat has been trending all week, with communities in the US urging people to attend synagogues and show their support in the aftermath of the attack.

Members of other denominations have also spoken out in support of Pittsburgh's Jewish community.

The Rev. Eric S.C. Manning, pastor of Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in South Carolina, where a gunman killed nine member in 2015, traveled to Pittsburgh to offer his support and show solidarity.

"We wanted to be here to show not only Rabbi Myers, but the entire Tree of Life synagogue members that we stand with them in solidarity, that we are here for them," Manning told CNN's "New Day."

"One thing that I will share with them as a testimony is that as time progresses you find the strength that you need to continue to press on, but you also find the strength you need to continue to tell the story."

In Great Britain, the mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, wrote on Twitter that he he would attend synagogue on Saturday to stand "shoulder to shoulder with Jewish Londoners for their Shabbat service to show solidarity to the victims of the Pittsburgh shooting last weekend."

The UK Jewish community is also rallying to show solidarity, with leaders urging people to attend services on Friday night and Saturday morning.

