Trump tweets 'Game of Thrones' teaser on Iran

The Trump administration is set to reimpose all sanctions against Iran that had been lifted as part of the 2015 nuclear agreement, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said. President Donald Trump then tweeted a photo of himself with the words: "Sanctions are coming," a play on the well-known "Game of Thrones" saying, "Winter is coming."

Posted: Nov. 2, 2018 9:19 PM
Updated: Nov. 2, 2018 9:44 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

HBO sent some ice and fire President Trump's way after he tweeted an image of himself that appropriated the font style and catch phrase from "Game of Thrones."

On Friday, Trump posted to his social media account a photo of himself with the words: "Sanctions are coming," a play on the well-known "Game of Thrones" saying, "Winter is coming."

HBO was quick to respond, saying in a statement to CNN: "We were not aware of this messaging and would prefer our trademark not be misappropriated for political purposes."

The premium cable network also issued a more humorous response on Twitter, asking followers: "How do you say trademark misuse in Dothraki?"

Author George R.R. Martin, whose "A Song of Ice and Fire" series is the basis for the epic show, also responded on Twitter with an image of his own.

"Fear cuts deeper than swords," the tweet read. "Vote. Tuesday the 6th."

Martin has been critical of Trump in the past.

In an interview with New York Times Magazine last month, Martin compared the President to the show's character King Joffrey, a tyrannical teenage ruler on the series.

"They have the same amount of emotional maturity," Martin said.

Cast member Maisie Williams also weighed in on Trump's reference to the series on which she stars, but kept her point brief.

"Not today," she wrote.

(HBO and CNN share parent company WarnerMedia)

