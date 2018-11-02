Clear

Uber wants to test self-driving cars again after fatality

Uber wants to start testing its self-driving cars again, seven months after one of its vehicles ...

Posted: Nov. 2, 2018 7:57 PM
Updated: Nov. 2, 2018 7:57 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Uber wants to start testing its self-driving cars again, seven months after one of its vehicles struck and killed a pedestrian in Arizona.

The ride-sharing and aspiring self-driving car company released a safety report to the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on Friday. The 70-page report details Uber's plans for its self-driving car program in Pennsylvania including safety measures to prevent crashes and fatalities.

Accidents

Accidents, disasters and safety

Automotive industry

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Companies

Company activities and management

Deaths and fatalities

Motor vehicles

Product development

Product innovation

Product management

Self-driving cars

Society

Technology

Traffic accidents

Uber

The company shut down all of its self-driving car tests and underwent an internal review and external investigations following the crash in Tempe, Arizona.

Cars will now have two employees in the front seat to act as "back-up" drivers for the automated systems. Uber calls these employees "mission specialists." Other safety improvements include outside monitoring of the back-up drivers, and additional screenings of applicants, according to the safety report.

"We are deeply regretful for the crash in Tempe, Arizona, this March. In the hours following, we grounded our self-driving fleets in every city they were operating," said CEO Dara Khosrowshahi in a letter included in the report. "In the months since, we have undertaken a top-to-bottom review of ATG's safety approaches, system development, and culture."

An Uber vehicle in self-driving mode hit and killed 49-year-old pedestrian Elaine Herzberg in March while she was crossing a road at night. The Uber back-up driver was likely watching "The Voice" on her phone at the time of the incident, according to a police report.

The company plans to resume its self-driving program starting with manual driving in Pittsburgh, meaning drivers are in charge of the car. The idea is to collect data about the area where the same cars will be tested using automated systems. The company's self-driving cars are all Volvo SUVs that have been customized with hardware like Lidar, sensors and cameras.

The company has filed its request to test in Pennsylvania with the state's transportation department, which has not yet approved the application. Waymo, Google's self-driving car division, is already testing self-driving car systems in the state.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 44°
Robinson
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 47°
Indianapolis
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 39°
Rockville
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 44°
Casey
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 46°
Brazil
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 44°
Marshall
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 44°
Fog Possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Hey Kevin 11-2-18

Image

Officer Pitts Memorial Fundraising event

Image

Truman House holds fundraiser

Image

Free ride to vote on Election Day

Image

Major intersection set to close for a month

Image

Helping inmates overcome addiction in Vermillion County

Image

Weekend sun? Kevin has the forecast

Image

Everyday Heroes Breakfast

Image

Teddy Bears for First Responders

Image

After a big drug bust, how is the Knox County Jail doing?

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

City councilman says legal battle with county may be coming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana U.S. Senate candidates set to square off tonight in 2nd debate

Image

Locals show support for Jewish community through vigil

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigil planned, locals react to synagogue shooting

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourning bracelet returned months after it is lost in Florida

${article.thumbnail.title}

Need for blood donations at all-time high

${article.thumbnail.title}

Last chance to visit Pumpkin Works

Image

Kokomo boy presents check in honor of fallen officer Rob Pitts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Lawmakers work on 12 bills to protect Hoosier foster kids

${article.thumbnail.title}

Board considers changes to Nepotism, Conflicts of Interest policies