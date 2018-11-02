Clear

Kavanaugh won't make traditional walk down court steps due to security concerns

Justice Brett Kavanaugh will not participate in the tradition of walking down the marble steps in front of t...

Posted: Nov. 2, 2018 6:13 PM
Updated: Nov. 2, 2018 6:13 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Justice Brett Kavanaugh will not participate in the tradition of walking down the marble steps in front of the Supreme COurt following his formal investiture ceremony next Thursday, the Supreme Court announced, citing security reasons.

Kavanaugh, who has served since being confirmed early last month, will have his formal investiture ceremony, which has often been followed by a walk -- and photo opportunity -- on the front steps with the chief justice, in this case John Roberts.

Brett Kavanaugh

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Government organizations - US

Political Figures - US

Politics

US federal court system

US federal government

US Supreme Court

But Kavanaugh won't make the walk "out of an abundance of caution due to security concerns," Supreme Court spokesperson Kathleen Arberg said Friday.

Both Kavanaugh and California professor Dr. Christine Blasey Ford have received a slew of death threats after Ford accused Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her while they were in high school, and detailed her allegation during a testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Kavanaugh denied any wrongdoing and was confirmed to the court in October after a week-long FBI investigation into the allegations made by Ford and other women.

"What happened to the Kavanaugh family violates every notion of fairness, decency and due process," said President Donald Trump, who has been accused of sexual misconduct himself, during Kavnanaugh's ceremonial swearing-in last month.

People "must always be presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty," the President continued.

The tradition of walking down the Supreme Court steps after a formal investiture ceremony -- usually done alongside the court's chief justice -- began in the 1950s, but not all justices have participated in the tradition.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 50°
Robinson
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 46°
Indianapolis
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 43°
Rockville
Few Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 50°
Casey
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 49°
Brazil
Few Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 50°
Marshall
Few Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 50°
Fog Possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Hey Kevin 11-2-18

Image

Officer Pitts Memorial Fundraising event

Image

Truman House holds fundraiser

Image

Free ride to vote on Election Day

Image

Major intersection set to close for a month

Image

Helping inmates overcome addiction in Vermillion County

Image

Weekend sun? Kevin has the forecast

Image

Everyday Heroes Breakfast

Image

Teddy Bears for First Responders

Image

After a big drug bust, how is the Knox County Jail doing?

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

City councilman says legal battle with county may be coming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana U.S. Senate candidates set to square off tonight in 2nd debate

Image

Locals show support for Jewish community through vigil

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigil planned, locals react to synagogue shooting

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourning bracelet returned months after it is lost in Florida

${article.thumbnail.title}

Need for blood donations at all-time high

${article.thumbnail.title}

Last chance to visit Pumpkin Works

Image

Kokomo boy presents check in honor of fallen officer Rob Pitts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Lawmakers work on 12 bills to protect Hoosier foster kids

${article.thumbnail.title}

Board considers changes to Nepotism, Conflicts of Interest policies