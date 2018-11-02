Clear

What happened this week (in anything but politics)

A real fairy-tale ending, a 66-year-old graduate and a free flight after a nap. It's time for this week's po...

A real fairy-tale ending, a 66-year-old graduate and a free flight after a nap. It's time for this week's politics-free news.

What's a kidney stone to gymnastics rock star Simone Biles? The champion visited the emergency room, got her diagnosis and put her kidney stone treatment on hold to go help her team win the world championships.

A convenient nap

A baggage handler fell asleep in the cargo hold of a plane and ended up taking a free trip to Chicago.

A happy ending

Who needs Cinderella when you have a love story like this one? Japan's Princess Ayako ditched her royal title to marry the man she loves.

A safer search

What we've all been waiting for -- this guy created an app that tells us everything we need to know about our future roommate prospects.

