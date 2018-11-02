Twitter said Friday that it had deleted thousands of automated accounts that were posting messages discouraging people from voting in Tuesday's midterm elections. Most of the accounts were posing as Democrats, Twitter said.
"We removed a series of accounts for engaging in attempts to share disinformation in an automated fashion - a violation of our policies. We stopped this quickly and at its source," a Twitter spokesperson said in a statement provided to CNN Business.
Companies
Elections (by type)
Elections and campaigns
Government and public administration
Midterm elections
Politics
Twitter said that the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee had brought the accounts to their attention. "For the election this year we have established open lines of communication and direct, easy escalation paths for state election officials, DHS, and campaign organizations from both major parties," the spokesperson said.
The company said it believes the network of accounts was run from the United States. It would not share any details about what the accounts looked like, or how they were working to discourage voting.
The accounts were taken down in late September and early October, the company said.
Reuters was first to report on the account removals.
Related Content
- Twitter took down thousands of accounts that discouraged voting in midterms
- Twitter bans more InfoWars accounts
- Twitter contractor explains how he deactivated Trump account
- Twitter suspends Britain First account that Trump retweeted
- Hundreds of newly created Twitter accounts pushed #ReleaseTheMemo
- Twitter stock tumbles 15% after it purged fake accounts
- Facebook removes another 800 pages and accounts ahead of midterms
- Bolton says 'excessive' ethics checks discourage outsiders from joining government
- Graham wants Kavanaugh vote before midterms
- Thousands of women have one message: Vote