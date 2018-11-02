Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

HBO's response to Trump's 'Game of Thrones' reference is both icy and fiery

HBO sent some ice and fire President Trump's way after he tweeted an image of himself that appropriated the ...

Posted: Nov. 2, 2018 5:02 PM
Updated: Nov. 2, 2018 5:02 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

HBO sent some ice and fire President Trump's way after he tweeted an image of himself that appropriated the font style and catch phrase from "Game of Thrones."

On Friday, Trump posted to his social media account a photo of himself with the words: "Sanctions are coming," a play on the well-known "Game of Thrones" saying, "Winter is coming."

Arts and entertainment

Celebrities

Companies

Donald Trump

George R.R. Martin

Home Box Office Inc

Political Figures - US

Television dramas

Television programming

WarnerMedia

HBO was quick to respond, saying in a statement to CNN: "We were not aware of this messaging and would prefer our trademark not be misappropriated for political purposes."

The premium cable network also issued a more humorous response on Twitter, asking followers: "How do you say trademark misuse in Dothraki?"

Author George R.R. Martin, whose "A Song of Ice and Fire" series is the basis for the epic show, also responded on Twitter with an image of his own.

"Fear cuts deeper than swords," the tweet read. "Vote. Tuesday the 6th."

Martin has been critical of Trump in the past.

In an interview with New York Times Magazine last month, Martin compared the President to the show's character King Joffrey, a tyrannical teenage ruler on the series.

"They have the same amount of emotional maturity," Martin said.

Cast member Maisie Williams also weighed in on Trump's reference to the series on which she stars, but kept her point brief.

"Not today," she wrote.

(HBO and CNN share parent company WarnerMedia)

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
51° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 51°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
51° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 51°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
48° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 44°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
51° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 51°
Casey
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 49°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
51° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 51°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
51° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 51°
Mainly cloudy Friday, but drying out
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Friday Afternoon Weather

Image

The weekend is here...how does the forecast look?

Image

Fire hits a Terre Haute business for the second time

Image

Former youth football coach admits to sexually abusing young girls

Image

Man arrested for shooting woman in the head has a lengthy criminal history

Image

Danny Tanoos' trial has been postponed

Image

"Building Better Teacher" Elizabeth Green, ISU Speaker Series

Image

Mostly cloudy, but not as windy. High: 52

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

Christians celebrate All Saints Day

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

City councilman says legal battle with county may be coming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana U.S. Senate candidates set to square off tonight in 2nd debate

Image

Locals show support for Jewish community through vigil

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigil planned, locals react to synagogue shooting

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourning bracelet returned months after it is lost in Florida

${article.thumbnail.title}

Need for blood donations at all-time high

${article.thumbnail.title}

Last chance to visit Pumpkin Works

Image

Kokomo boy presents check in honor of fallen officer Rob Pitts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Lawmakers work on 12 bills to protect Hoosier foster kids

${article.thumbnail.title}

Board considers changes to Nepotism, Conflicts of Interest policies