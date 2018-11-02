Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Mystery duck captivates New Yorkers

A Mandarin duck is causing a stir with sightseers in New York's Central Park.

Posted: Nov. 2, 2018 5:09 PM
Updated: Nov. 2, 2018 5:09 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

New York's latest celebrity is an odd duck.

Autumn is an occasion for rare splashes of color in the Big Apple, where the approaching winter is defined by dark wool coats and snow that quickly turns gray.

But this year, the turning leaves in Manhattan's Central Park have been overshadowed by a rare bird -- a brightly colored Mandarin duck, seen swimming among the park's more pedestrian bird population.

Found predominantly in east Asia and some parts of Europe, the bird's appearance in an American metropolis is a mystery.

"The zoos say it's not theirs," said Dan Tainow, an urban park ranger with the New York City Parks Department. "It's most likely a pet."

Tainow said the bird could be from as far afield as New Jersey or Long Island.

"It flies fine; it eats," Tainow added. "The mallards don't even seem to mind it. Our orders are to leave it alone as long as it can feed and fly."

Even from a distance, the Mandarin duck's appearance is striking, with blocks of deep green and blue feathers.

The wandering waterfowl was spotted last month swimming among the mallards at Central Park's duck pond at the southeast corner of the park.

He quickly became a social media phenomenon. Someone made the duck a Twitter account, and he has a popular hashtag. New York Magazine's dating column joked the Mandarin duck was "New York's most eligible bachelor."

And like most New Yorkers experiencing their first brush with fame, Manhattan's new It Bird has moved from the hustle and bustle of Midtown to tonier digs uptown.

On Friday, a few dozen birdwatchers huddled around Central Park's Turtle Pond, a more secluded spot just steps from the Metropolitan Museum of Art and the site of Shakespeare in the Park. They were hoping to catch a glimpse of the avian anomaly, who was now camped out in the rushes below Belvedere Castle.

Bruno Boni De Oliveira, 31, stood at the edge of the pond beside a tripod supporting a massive telephoto lens. De Oliveira said he'd been following the Manhattan Bird Alert Twitter feed while out of the country on a business trip. He'd landed that morning, stopped at home just long enough to grab his camera gear, and came to catch a glimpse of the duck.

Mike Ritchey, 70, peered through a pair of binoculars as the duck stood preening himself on the far shore of the Turtle Pond.

"It's a fun bird," he said with a smile. "It's colorful."

Kate Lockwood, 44, stood on a bench nearby, scanning the shore.

"As a birder, there's always the thrill of the chase," she said.

For his part, the Mandarin stuck to the far side of the pond, ducking the attention and the telephoto lenses.

Back at the park's southern pond, where the Mandarin duck was first spotted in October, a gray-haired man approached a woman identifying birds with the help of her iPhone.

"Have you seen the Mandarin this morning?" he asked her.

"He's over by the Turtle Pond today," she replied.

"Oh," the man said simply. "Good for him."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
51° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 51°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
51° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 51°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
48° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 44°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
51° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 51°
Casey
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 49°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
51° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 51°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
51° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 51°
Mainly cloudy Friday, but drying out
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Friday Afternoon Weather

Image

The weekend is here...how does the forecast look?

Image

Fire hits a Terre Haute business for the second time

Image

Former youth football coach admits to sexually abusing young girls

Image

Man arrested for shooting woman in the head has a lengthy criminal history

Image

Danny Tanoos' trial has been postponed

Image

"Building Better Teacher" Elizabeth Green, ISU Speaker Series

Image

Mostly cloudy, but not as windy. High: 52

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

Christians celebrate All Saints Day

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

City councilman says legal battle with county may be coming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana U.S. Senate candidates set to square off tonight in 2nd debate

Image

Locals show support for Jewish community through vigil

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigil planned, locals react to synagogue shooting

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourning bracelet returned months after it is lost in Florida

${article.thumbnail.title}

Need for blood donations at all-time high

${article.thumbnail.title}

Last chance to visit Pumpkin Works

Image

Kokomo boy presents check in honor of fallen officer Rob Pitts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Lawmakers work on 12 bills to protect Hoosier foster kids

${article.thumbnail.title}

Board considers changes to Nepotism, Conflicts of Interest policies