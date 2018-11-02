Clear

'House of Cards' deals female-powered finale

Claire Underwood (Robin Wright) is President of the United States in the final season of "House of Cards."

Posted: Nov. 2, 2018 3:24 PM
Updated: Nov. 2, 2018 3:49 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

This post contains mild spoilers about the final season of 'House of Cards.'

Francis Underwood is dead but one powerful woman is alive, well, and doing things her way on "House of Cards."

The final season of "House of Cards" imagines the country under the leadership of Claire Underwood (Robin Wright) in the aftermath of her husband's sudden death.

Even before the forced departure of Kevin Spacey from the series, the plan had been for Wright and Claire to take center stage in the final season. Season 5 ended with the character's declaration that it was, "my turn."

"It was always going to be the exploration of that for Season 6, and what that would mean is being a soloist. And what kind of adversity she would be up against and how would she handle it?" Wright told CNN. "How does she make friends to then make them enemies?"

Without her partner in deception by her side, the show clears the way for the audience to see Claire's leadership in its purest form -- from her unconventional methods (a fake depression) to her appointees (an all-female cabinet).

"You do see there's a lot of powerful women in the show," new cast member Greg Kinnear told CNN. "And they're represented a fairly -- although, I'm not sure you're going to find your hero in Claire Underwood or Annette Shepherd, in the sense that they are about as devious as any two women I've ever seen on screen together and formidable."

Annette Shepherd is played by Diane Lane. Lane, also new to the fold, plays Kinnear's sister on the series, together forming a duplicitous duo with a clear agenda.

Despite Annette's underhanded ways, Lane agreed that images of female leadership as seen on the show carry weight.

"Sometimes if we don't see the representation coming at us through the screen, we don't believe that we can project that going forward," she said. "It's interesting how that works, isn't it? We told the fairytale, therefore you can dream that big."

Michael Kelly, who has played Doug Stamper since the show's first season, thinks reality would be even better than fiction.

"I've said it many times before, I think we'd been a lot better shape with women running just about everything," he said with a laugh. "In all sincerity, it is power. The show has always been power. It's set in the political world, but this show is about power and then you see women having this power, And, I don't know, I thought that was really cool."

"House of Cards" is streaming now on Netflix.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 50°
Robinson
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 50°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
49° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 45°
Rockville
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 50°
Casey
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 49°
Brazil
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 50°
Marshall
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 50°
Mainly cloudy Friday, but drying out
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Friday Afternoon Weather

Image

The weekend is here...how does the forecast look?

Image

Fire hits a Terre Haute business for the second time

Image

Former youth football coach admits to sexually abusing young girls

Image

Man arrested for shooting woman in the head has a lengthy criminal history

Image

Danny Tanoos' trial has been postponed

Image

"Building Better Teacher" Elizabeth Green, ISU Speaker Series

Image

Mostly cloudy, but not as windy. High: 52

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

Christians celebrate All Saints Day

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

City councilman says legal battle with county may be coming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana U.S. Senate candidates set to square off tonight in 2nd debate

Image

Locals show support for Jewish community through vigil

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigil planned, locals react to synagogue shooting

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourning bracelet returned months after it is lost in Florida

${article.thumbnail.title}

Need for blood donations at all-time high

${article.thumbnail.title}

Last chance to visit Pumpkin Works

Image

Kokomo boy presents check in honor of fallen officer Rob Pitts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Lawmakers work on 12 bills to protect Hoosier foster kids

${article.thumbnail.title}

Board considers changes to Nepotism, Conflicts of Interest policies