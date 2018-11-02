Clear

Alec Baldwin arrested in New York

Actor Alec Baldwin was arrested Friday for assault related to a dispute over a parking spot, according to Ne...

Posted: Nov. 2, 2018 3:52 PM
Updated: Nov. 2, 2018 3:52 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Actor Alec Baldwin was arrested Friday for assault related to a dispute over a parking spot, according to New York police.

NYPD Lieutenant John Grimpel told CNN the incident occurred on 10th Street in Manhattan but did not elaborate on the circumstances.

A 49-year-old man sustained an injury to the left jaw after being punched and was taken to a local area hospital to be treated, according to police.

Baldwin is in custody at the 6th precinct and charges are pending, the NYPD said.

In addition to portraying president Donald Trump on "Saturday Night Live," Baldwin currently hosts a Sunday talk show on ABC, called "The Alec Baldwin Show."

A representative for Baldwin has not yet responded to CNN's request for comment.

As he was heading to a campaign event on Friday, President Trump was asked about Baldwin's arrest. In response, Trump shrugged his shoulders and said, "I wish him luck."

Story developing...

