Alec Baldwin arrested in New York

Actor Alec Baldwin was arrested Friday for assault, according to New York police.
NYPD Lieutenant John Grimpel told CNN the incident occurred on 10th Street in Manhattan but did not elaborate on the circumstances.
Baldwin is being held at the 6th precinct, Grimpel said.
In addition to portraying president Donald Trump on "Saturday Night Live," Baldwin currently hosts a Sunday talk show on ABC, called "The Alec Baldwin Show."
A representative for Baldwin has not yet responded to CNN's request for comment.
Story developing...
