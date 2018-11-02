Clear

Quickly catch up on the day's news

Here's what you might have missed Friday on CNN:-- The Trump administration is set t...

Posted: Nov. 2, 2018 3:18 PM
Updated: Nov. 2, 2018 3:18 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Here's what you might have missed Friday on CNN:

-- The Trump administration is set to reimpose all sanctions lifted in Obama's 2015 nuclear deal. Eight countries will get exemptions to keep buying Iranian oil.

-- The US economy added 250,000 jobs last month and the unemployment rate held steady at its 49-year low of 3.7%.

-- New polling suggests that Democrats' hopes of taking control of the Senate are fading. Check out Harry Enten's forecast here.

-- The 4-year-old son of two doctors died less than 48 hours after he started feeling sick. Now his parents, both doctors, want to save your child.

-- Pete Davidson made a joke about his failed engagement to Ariana Grande in a new "Saturday Night Live" promo. The pop singer didn't find it funny at all.

-- Younger voters usually sit out the midterms, but a new poll suggests that this Tuesday might be different.

-- A 7-year-old girl who became the symbol of the crisis in Yemen has died.

-- A woman who attacked a bus driver after she missed her stop was partially responsible for a dramatic crash in China that killed all 15 people on board.

-- "Jersey Shore" cast member Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino married college sweetheart Lauren Pesce.

-- North and South Korea are planning to compete as a unified team at the Tokyo Olympics in 2020 and are bidding to co-host the 2032 Summer Games.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 50°
Robinson
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 50°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
49° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 45°
Rockville
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 50°
Casey
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 49°
Brazil
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 50°
Marshall
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 50°
Mainly cloudy Friday, but drying out
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Friday Afternoon Weather

Image

The weekend is here...how does the forecast look?

Image

Fire hits a Terre Haute business for the second time

Image

Former youth football coach admits to sexually abusing young girls

Image

Man arrested for shooting woman in the head has a lengthy criminal history

Image

Danny Tanoos' trial has been postponed

Image

"Building Better Teacher" Elizabeth Green, ISU Speaker Series

Image

Mostly cloudy, but not as windy. High: 52

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

Christians celebrate All Saints Day

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

City councilman says legal battle with county may be coming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana U.S. Senate candidates set to square off tonight in 2nd debate

Image

Locals show support for Jewish community through vigil

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigil planned, locals react to synagogue shooting

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourning bracelet returned months after it is lost in Florida

${article.thumbnail.title}

Need for blood donations at all-time high

${article.thumbnail.title}

Last chance to visit Pumpkin Works

Image

Kokomo boy presents check in honor of fallen officer Rob Pitts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Lawmakers work on 12 bills to protect Hoosier foster kids

${article.thumbnail.title}

Board considers changes to Nepotism, Conflicts of Interest policies