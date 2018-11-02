Clear

Podcasts help extremists get their message out

Social media isn't the only place on the internet where extremists are spreading hateful views. Podcasts are...

Posted: Nov. 2, 2018 1:31 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Social media isn't the only place on the internet where extremists are spreading hateful views. Podcasts are also fueling the hate.

Podcasts were once relegated to niche corners of the web, but the format has become much more mainstream in recent years. An estimated 73 million people in the United States tune into a podcast every month, according to Edison Research and Triton Digital.

Alphabet Inc

Companies

Discrimination

Google Inc

Internet and WWW

Internet broadcasting

Podcasts

Right-wing extremism

Social media

Societal issues

Society

Technology

YouTube.com

alt right

Racism and racial discrimination

Broadcasting industry

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Media industry

Ferguson shooting and protests

Michael Brown

Misc people

Twitter

Anti-Defamation League

Anti-semitism

Belief, religion and spirituality

Misc organizations

Nationalism

Religious discrimination

White supremacy and neo-Nazism

2017 Charlottesville white nationalist rally

Charlottesville

Civil disobedience

Continents and regions

North America

Protests and demonstrations

Southeastern United States

The Americas

United States

Virginia

Extremists, spouting racist, anti-Semitic, homophobic, and anti-immigrant beliefs, have followed the trend and are broadcasting their messages as established social media outlets crack down on similar content.

According to a report released in October by the Anti-Defamation League's Center on Extremism, podcasting "plays a particularly outsized role in spreading alt-right messages to the world" in 2018. The ADL classifies the alt-right as having a white supremacist ideology combined with several other online subcultures including resentment of women known as "manosphere," as well as engaging in right-wing conspiracy theories.

Podcasts are one of the most understudied platforms, yet they affect political discourse in big ways, said Alice Marwick, an expert in extremism and an assistant professor at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. There's a sense of immediacy and authenticity with podcasts, she said.

They're often unscripted, lengthy, and have the ability to "manufacture consensus," said Marwick, who is also an adviser at the research institute Data & Society. "Podcasts can add legitimacy to extremist beliefs through repetition and reinforcement."

Hate speech is harder to pinpoint because audio podcasts are not cataloged by the internet the same way as text, which makes them more difficult to search and to moderate.

Podcasts also spread in myriad ways.

Take LoveStreet, previously known as HateHouse. An episode labeled "HateHouse EP 18: Black people are disabled," was posted on YouTube nine months ago. Just a few minutes in, one of the speakers says: "Black people look very suspect and they fit the profile for a lot of crimes committed" and "Police know that n****s are violent all the time." It was removed on Friday after CNN Business flagged the video.

YouTube users often upload podcasts or talk show audio programs to the platform. YouTube's hate speech policy prohibits content that promotes or condones violence based on characteristics such as race, ethnicity, religion, or sexual orientation, or content that has the purpose of inciting hatred based on those characteristics. But the company has long struggled with policing extremist content.

HateHouse is just one of the podcasts mentioned in the ADL's report. It's also available on podcasting platform PlayerFM and PodBean. PlayerFM, which does not post public policies on hate speech, defines itself as a search portal for podcasts, much like a Google search. It does not host podcasts, but disseminates them.

"You are free to access what you're interested in and not access the ones you're not. We do carry out moderation of content, for instance, we take down pornographic feeds," said a PlayerFM spokesperson. For other controversial topics, the spokesperson said it may conduct an evaluation, such as looking at its availability on other podcast directories. Other decision-making processes are unclear.

Another podcast platform called Spreaker has a policy that users may not "publish any content that promotes, either directly or indirectly, hate, racism, discrimination, pornography, violence." But a search for "Alt Right" turns up episodes from Third Rail podcast, where racism and anti-Semitism abound.

In one episode of Third Rail, labeled as an "ovenside chat," a guest mentioned the 2014 fatal shooting of black teen Michael Brown at the hands of a white police officer in Ferguson, Missouri. ("Ovenside" is an anti-Semitic term used by several alt-right platforms in reference to the Holocaust.)

"Black lives do matter," the guest said. "Maybe they shouldn't be getting killed so much — but they do this to themselves. Try not committing crime, it's worked for me my entire life."

Spreaker did not respond to a request for comment.

One of the most popular alt-right podcasts, according to the ADL report, is the The Daily Shoah, created by Mike Peinovich and published on his website, The Right Stuff. The podcast -- hosted on another podcasting platform called Libsyn -- is peppered with anti-Semitic and white nationalist remarks, including: "We will shut their lying Jew mouths," "I don't need foreigners with high IQs in my country. That's some bullsh*t" and "I want every day back for white normal people. That's what I'm fighting for."

Libsyn did not respond to a request for comment.

Episodes are also easily found on YouTube and PodBean under its acronym "TDS." Peinovich originally hosted The Daily Shoah under a pseudonym, but his identity was revealed in 2017.

YouTube has removed two podcast episodes of The Daily Shoah due to copyright claims. Other extremist podcast episodes flagged by CNN Business remain on YouTube, although some now have offensive content warnings.

"Content of any type that promotes violence or includes hate speech is prohibited on YouTube. We carefully review the videos flagged by our users and remove content that violates our Community Guidelines," a YouTube spokesperson said in a statement. The company also said it's training new tech to help flag more hate speech, and its systems are improving.

When reached for comment, PodBean said that while it is not the original host of the podcast, the podcaster submitted The Daily Shoah to Podbean for others to stream. After being alerted to its content by CNN Business, PodBean said, "We have removed it from Podbean directory."

Another popular podcast and video brand, Red Ice TV calls itself "truly independent alt-media." The Swedish brand has more than 250,000 subscribers on YouTube. In one radio episode, the speakers mention Somalian pirates and the 2013 film Captain Phillips about the 2009 hijacking of a US container ship by Somali pirates. "From everything I've noticed, you guys have a tendency to be bad. Why would you import that?" says one speaker, referring to Somalian people.

Social media platforms, including Twitter and Facebook, have cracked down on threatening speech by kicking off some extremists in a move called de-platforming.

Marwick says this tactic is important, because posting content on more mainstream places helps those with white nationalist, anti-Semitic and homophobic ideas recruit others and direct them to other platforms to consume their message. By de-platforming, it's harder to spread that content.

InfoWars founder Alex Jones has been kicked off sites such as YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Spotify for violating their policies like rules around hate speech, although Spreaker makes available some InfoWars podcasts.

Extremists and their followers are still using some social platforms to relay information to each other and create fans.

Peinovich, for example, is an active Twitter user. His feed consists of white nationalist commentary and tweets that include statements such as "the left wants all white people dead and openly says so with regularity."

"The goal is to post content on the more mainstream platforms and reel them in," said Marwick.

By piquing curiosity on Twitter, users may seek out more information about a person and stumble upon their podcasts, Marwick added.

Mark Pitcavage, a senior research fellow at the Anti-Defamation League's Center on Extremism who worked on the report, told CNN Business that where technology advances, the extremists follow.

"Podcasting is one of the main ways the alt-right is getting its message out to its own members," said Pitcavage, noting that platforms may not be sufficiently aware of the issue yet.

A Reddit post earlier this year asks, "What are the best Alt-Right podcasts?"

"There's just so many of them and I don't really know where to start," the user said when asking for recommendations.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 49°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
48° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 48°
Indianapolis
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 44°
Rockville
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 49°
Casey
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 46°
Brazil
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 49°
Marshall
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 49°
Mainly cloudy Friday, but drying out
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Friday Afternoon Weather

Image

The weekend is here...how does the forecast look?

Image

Fire hits a Terre Haute business for the second time

Image

Former youth football coach admits to sexually abusing young girls

Image

Man arrested for shooting woman in the head has a lengthy criminal history

Image

Danny Tanoos' trial has been postponed

Image

"Building Better Teacher" Elizabeth Green, ISU Speaker Series

Image

Mostly cloudy, but not as windy. High: 52

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

Christians celebrate All Saints Day

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

City councilman says legal battle with county may be coming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana U.S. Senate candidates set to square off tonight in 2nd debate

Image

Locals show support for Jewish community through vigil

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigil planned, locals react to synagogue shooting

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourning bracelet returned months after it is lost in Florida

${article.thumbnail.title}

Need for blood donations at all-time high

${article.thumbnail.title}

Last chance to visit Pumpkin Works

Image

Kokomo boy presents check in honor of fallen officer Rob Pitts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Lawmakers work on 12 bills to protect Hoosier foster kids

${article.thumbnail.title}

Board considers changes to Nepotism, Conflicts of Interest policies