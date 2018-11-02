Clear

Barbra Streisand says she recently failed her driving test three times

If you see Barbra Streisand driving on the streets of Los Angeles, you might want to get out of the way.

"Late Late Show" host James Corden switched things up on Thursday night's episode of "Carpool Karaoke" by having the music legend be the one behind the wheel, while he sat in the passenger seat.

Barbra Streisand

Celebrities

James Corden

Arts and entertainment

Late night television

Television programming

Within minutes of getting into the car, Streisand told Corden that she recently had to retake her driving test in order to renew her driver's license. But the caveat is that she failed the test three times before finally receiving the green light to hit the road.

"I just had to renew my license, did you know that?" Streisand said. "All of these years our licenses were allowed to be renewed automatically and then last year they said you have to come in for a driving test. It's very difficult, have you ever seen the questions? I had to do the written exam."

Ironically, Streisand then lost sight of the road and blurted out "whoops." At which point Corden put his head in his hands and jokingly said, "This is a huge mistake."

Corden teased her by saying, "It's the easiest test in the world. It's literally like, 'what does green mean?'"

Streisand also recounted the moment that finally made her give up driving.

Related: Barbra Streisand to drop anti-Trump album and star in 'Carpool Karaoke'

"I've been driving for a long time but I haven't driven recently because my mind is twirling and sometimes -- well, not any more on the phone but it used to be -- when I would talk, think, write and I found myself turning into an up ramp of a highway and the cars were coming down and I thought, 'that's it, I'm not driving anymore.'"

That didn't stop Streisand from getting back in the driver's seat for the sake of belting out some of her classics.

But just to be safe, we'll steer clear of Streisand if we see her on the 405.

