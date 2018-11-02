Clear

Stephen Miller's uncle: Central American asylum seekers are 'just like our family'

The uncle of White House senior policy adviser Stephen Miller said Friday that the Central American migrants...

Posted: Nov. 2, 2018 12:19 PM
Updated: Nov. 2, 2018 12:19 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The uncle of White House senior policy adviser Stephen Miller said Friday that the Central American migrants seeking asylum are just like his Jewish ancestors who fled Europe and came to the US as refugees before World War II.

"They are just like our family," David Glosser told CNN's Alisyn Camerota in an interview on "New Day." "We needed to come here. We needed to find someplace to go and those that couldn't suffered the consequences."

Continents and regions

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Immigration

Immigration, citizenship and displacement

International relations and national security

North America

Political asylum

Political Figures - US

Politics

Stephen Miller

The Americas

United States

US federal government

White House

President Donald Trump on Thursday announced that he'll sign an executive order "next week" aimed at restricting US asylum claims to legal ports of entry. The President has been warning of an "invasion" at the US border by the caravan of Central American migrants, who are still making their way through Mexico. He has sent US troops to the border and, without evidence, claimed that criminals and gang leaders are among the caravan travelers.

"We are getting no moral leadership from the President, who is happy to condemn these people who are like our family, like my family," Glosser told CNN.

He argued that there's "institutional, political racism sweeping across the country, focused on vilifying people that you don't know, people who really are just like us."

Glosser, a retired neuropsychologist, wrote an op-ed in August in which he called his nephew an "immigration hypocrite" and blasted Miller's central involvement in crafting the Trump administration's immigration policies.

Glosser said that his family would not have survived World War II and the Holocaust if they did not have the opportunity to immigrate to the US as refugees back in the early 1900s, before the enactment of the 1924 Immigration Act that limited the entry of eastern and southern European immigrants.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 42°
Robinson
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 45°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 40°
Rockville
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 42°
Casey
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 45°
Brazil
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 42°
Marshall
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 42°
Mainly cloudy Friday, but drying out
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

"Building Better Teacher" Elizabeth Green, ISU Speaker Series

Image

Mostly cloudy, but not as windy. High: 52

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

Christians celebrate All Saints Day

Image

More rain in the forecast

Image

How was this year's harvest?

Image

ISU Basketball

Image

McGruff makes a stop in Sullivan County

Image

Monster Mash Robotics at Rose-Hulman

Image

Bloomfield Pool Fundraiser

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

City councilman says legal battle with county may be coming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana U.S. Senate candidates set to square off tonight in 2nd debate

Image

Locals show support for Jewish community through vigil

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigil planned, locals react to synagogue shooting

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourning bracelet returned months after it is lost in Florida

${article.thumbnail.title}

Need for blood donations at all-time high

${article.thumbnail.title}

Last chance to visit Pumpkin Works

Image

Kokomo boy presents check in honor of fallen officer Rob Pitts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Lawmakers work on 12 bills to protect Hoosier foster kids

${article.thumbnail.title}

Board considers changes to Nepotism, Conflicts of Interest policies