Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino marries Lauren Pesce

Gym, tan, wedding bells."Jersey Shore" cast member Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino reportedly married...

Posted: Nov. 2, 2018 11:04 AM
Updated: Nov. 2, 2018 11:04 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Gym, tan, wedding bells.

"Jersey Shore" cast member Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino reportedly married his college sweetheart Lauren Pesce on Thursday.

Celebrities

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino

According to Us Weekly, the pair tied the knot at The Legacy Castle in Pompton Plains, New Jersey.

Sorrentino's "Jersey Shore" castmates Jenni "JWoww" Farley, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Deena Nicole Cortese, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Paul "DJ Pauly D" DelVecchio, Vinny Guadagnino and Angelina Pivarnick were among the guests.

Farley and Polizzi's 4-year-old daughters are said to have served as flower girls.

Sorrentino and Pesce got engaged in April, when he proposed during filming of MTV's "Jersey Shore: Family Vacation."

The wedding comes before Sorrentino is set to serve an eight month prison sentence for tax evasion.

In January, Sorrentino pleaded guilty to tax evasion and concealing income, stemming from a 2014 indictment for falsifying business and personal tax returns between 2010 and 2012. Sorrentino's brother, Marc Sorrentino, was also sentenced on Friday. He received two years in prison and a fine of $75,000.

The reality star was also sentenced to pay a fine of $10,000, two years of supervised release and complete 500 hours of community service.

