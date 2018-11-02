Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Joel Edgerton wanted 'Boy Erased' to be irrelevant. It's far from it

As director Joel Edgerton sees it, "Boy Erased" is a story about fear, but he didn't always see it that way....

Posted: Nov. 2, 2018 9:12 AM
Updated: Nov. 2, 2018 9:12 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

As director Joel Edgerton sees it, "Boy Erased" is a story about fear, but he didn't always see it that way.

In the film, based on the memoir by Garrard Conley, a young man (Lucas Hedges) is sent to gay conversion therapy by his religious parents after revealing to them that he is gay.

Arts and entertainment

Celebrities

Joel Edgerton

Movies

"One of the most startling aspects of the book was -- and, I guess, in my naive approach leading into the book -- I figured decisions to send a child to conversion therapy [are] born out of the hatefulness and that these institutions, the infrastructure is erected on this sense of hatefulness," Edgerton told CNN by phone recently. "In actual fact, I realized it was born out of fear and that what was pushing a lot of people to make these choices was motivated by love, the love for their child and an interest to help a child to not lose their relationship with God, to not be ostracized by community, and that was a very complicated conundrum."

Edgerton said he found honest, relatable truth in the pages of Conley's book and used that as his guide, especially when it came to the depiction of the young man's parents.

Russell Crowe plays Marshall Eamons, a small-town Baptist pastor, and Nicole Kidman plays Nancy Eamons, a woman torn between her faith and her motherly instinct regarding her son's well-being.

"Garrard and myself never intended to paint religion with an evil brush," Edgerton said. "Really, it's about the choices and the information behind the choices of parents caring for their children."

Through every step, Edgerton sought to do right by Conley's story and the LGBTQ community -- including his choice of cast and populating the ranks in various off-screen departments.

"Behind the camera and in front of the camera, representation became an important thing because it was good for the film, it was good for the community receiving the film and it was really helpful and educational to me," he said. "There's nothing better than being able to put true champions of the LGBTQ community [on screen] who also happened to be excellent actors in their roles first and foremost, like Troye [Sivan] and Xavier Dolan and Cherry Jones."

The film will release on theaters on November 1, just days after the 20th anniversary of the death of Matthew Shepard. Two days before out chat with Edgerton, Shepard was laid to rest during an emotional ceremony at the National Cathedral.

Edgerton said the timing of the film's release in relation to Shepard was a coincidence. He's aware, however, that the film is seeped in messages he wishes were less timely.

"As much as you want a movie to be relevant, we all hoped that the movie was irrelevant. But we're happy that it's relevant at a time when maybe we could use the movie -- like Garrard's book -- as a tool for advocacy and awareness and change," he said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 39°
Robinson
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 41°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
41° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 37°
Rockville
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 39°
Casey
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 36°
Brazil
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 39°
Marshall
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 39°
Mainly cloudy Friday, but drying out
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

"Building Better Teacher" Elizabeth Green, ISU Speaker Series

Image

Mostly cloudy, but not as windy. High: 52

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

Christians celebrate All Saints Day

Image

More rain in the forecast

Image

How was this year's harvest?

Image

ISU Basketball

Image

McGruff makes a stop in Sullivan County

Image

Monster Mash Robotics at Rose-Hulman

Image

Bloomfield Pool Fundraiser

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

City councilman says legal battle with county may be coming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana U.S. Senate candidates set to square off tonight in 2nd debate

Image

Locals show support for Jewish community through vigil

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigil planned, locals react to synagogue shooting

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourning bracelet returned months after it is lost in Florida

${article.thumbnail.title}

Need for blood donations at all-time high

${article.thumbnail.title}

Last chance to visit Pumpkin Works

Image

Kokomo boy presents check in honor of fallen officer Rob Pitts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Lawmakers work on 12 bills to protect Hoosier foster kids

${article.thumbnail.title}

Board considers changes to Nepotism, Conflicts of Interest policies