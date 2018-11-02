Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Usain Bolt leaves Central Coast Mariners football team

Usain Bolt's soccer career in Australia has come to an end with the announcement Friday that the Olympic spr...

Posted: Nov. 2, 2018 3:51 AM
Updated: Nov. 2, 2018 3:52 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Usain Bolt's soccer career in Australia has come to an end with the announcement Friday that the Olympic sprint champion and the Central Coast Mariners have failed to reach a deal.

Bolt made the move from sprinter to soccer player this summer, joining the Mariners for an "indefinite training period." He scored two goals in his first start for the club last month, a pre-season friendly.

American League West Division

Baseball

Baseball and softball

MLB

MLB American League

Seattle Mariners

Sports and recreation

Sports figures

Sports organizations and teams

Track and field

Usain Bolt

"I would like to thank the Central Coast Mariners owners, management, staff, players and fans for making me feel so welcome during my time there. I wish the club success for the season ahead," Bolt said, according to a statement published by the Mariners.

Shaun Mielekamp, the team's CEO, said the decision not to retain Bolt was due to timing, but didn't close the door on bringing him back.

"We weren't able to come to an agreement in terms ... but we're going to keep trying to work together and keep communication, and you never say never," Mielekamp said.

"We all wanted this to work. There's no doubt that everybody from Usain to the players to the club, everybody together genuinely believed that if this was the right and if this could really make a big difference, then it would happen. The reality is it didn't get there."

Soon after retiring from athletics last year, Bolt trained with Borussia Dortmund in Germany, Mamelodi Sundowns FC in South Africa, and Norwegian club Strømsgodset.

Before joining the Mariners, he said he'd had been approached by a number of lower league European clubs.

Bolt's agent Ricky Simms told CNN last month that his client had rejected a two-year contract from Maltese Premier League champions Valletta.

Bolt's trial with Australian A-League team garnered significant interest and press attention across the globe, something Mielekamp said was much appreciated.

"To have our club on the world stage and in the world media was something we will forever be grateful for," he said. "This was a great ride."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
42° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 39°
Robinson
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 42°
Indianapolis
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 36°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
42° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 39°
Casey
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 35°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
42° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 39°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
42° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 39°
Cold NNW Wind
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Christians celebrate All Saints Day

Image

More rain in the forecast

Image

How was this year's harvest?

Image

ISU Basketball

Image

McGruff makes a stop in Sullivan County

Image

Monster Mash Robotics at Rose-Hulman

Image

Bloomfield Pool Fundraiser

Image

Salvation Army bell ringing campaign about to start

Image

The debate rages on for the Vigo County Jail location

Image

"An Evening With Hoosier Author, Phillip Gulley" Church of Christ in Linton Nov.4th 6pm

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

City councilman says legal battle with county may be coming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana U.S. Senate candidates set to square off tonight in 2nd debate

Image

Locals show support for Jewish community through vigil

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigil planned, locals react to synagogue shooting

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourning bracelet returned months after it is lost in Florida

${article.thumbnail.title}

Need for blood donations at all-time high

${article.thumbnail.title}

Last chance to visit Pumpkin Works

Image

Kokomo boy presents check in honor of fallen officer Rob Pitts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Lawmakers work on 12 bills to protect Hoosier foster kids

${article.thumbnail.title}

Board considers changes to Nepotism, Conflicts of Interest policies