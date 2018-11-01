Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

US accuses Russia of blocking delivery of aid to long-suffering Syrian refugee camp

The US military accused Russia on Thursday of blocking the delivery of critical aid to the Rukban refugee ca...

Posted: Nov. 1, 2018 11:09 PM
Updated: Nov. 1, 2018 11:09 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The US military accused Russia on Thursday of blocking the delivery of critical aid to the Rukban refugee camp in Syria, a desert camp that the United Nations has described for months as in a "desperate" situation.

"Russia has again refused to support a UN delivery of humanitarian assistance from Damascus to the Rukban internally displaced persons camp despite US security guarantees," US Navy Capt. Bill Urban, a spokesman for US Central Command, told CNN in a statement.

Continents and regions

Eastern Europe

Europe

Immigration, citizenship and displacement

International relations and national security

Middle East

Middle East and North Africa

North America

Refugee and relief camps

Refugees

Russia

Syria

Syria conflict

The Americas

United States

Unrest, conflicts and war

"Counter to the false claims made to the United Nations by Russia, conditions are ripe for this critical aid to be delivered to the people of Rukban, where conditions remain dire," he added.

The camp sits within the 20-square-mile de-confliction zone that surrounds the US base in Al Tanf, Syria, which was established by the Russians and the US-led coalition to prevent the two sides from coming into accidental contact.

On Wednesday, Russia's Ministry of Defense accused the US of intentionally blocking aid from reaching the inhabitants of Rukban in a bid to attract recruits to the Maghawir Al-Thawra, or MaT, a local group of fighters the US trains to fight ISIS.

Russia and its Iranian and Syrian regime allies have long sought to expel the US from Al Tanf, and US officials believe that pro-regime forces have sought to use aid as leverage to help bring an end to the American presence there.

US troops and US-backed forces in Al Tanf have in the past clashed with pro-regime forces, including militias aligned with Iran, which maintain a presence near the US base, in an area close to strategic roads near the borders of Iraq and Jordan.

Gen. Joseph Votel, the head of Central Command, visited Al Tanf last month, where he acknowledged the base's role in defeating ISIS and its "indirect impact in making Iranian malign activities in Syria more difficult."

While the US military has long said it is focused on defeating ISIS, senior Trump administration officials have said the US should maintain a presence in Syria to curb Iran's presence.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 36°
Robinson
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 35°
Indianapolis
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 34°
Rockville
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 36°
Casey
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 36°
Brazil
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 36°
Marshall
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 36°
Cold NNW Wind
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Christians celebrate All Saints Day

Image

More rain in the forecast

Image

How was this year's harvest?

Image

ISU Basketball

Image

McGruff makes a stop in Sullivan County

Image

Monster Mash Robotics at Rose-Hulman

Image

Bloomfield Pool Fundraiser

Image

Salvation Army bell ringing campaign about to start

Image

The debate rages on for the Vigo County Jail location

Image

"An Evening With Hoosier Author, Phillip Gulley" Church of Christ in Linton Nov.4th 6pm

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

City councilman says legal battle with county may be coming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana U.S. Senate candidates set to square off tonight in 2nd debate

Image

Locals show support for Jewish community through vigil

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigil planned, locals react to synagogue shooting

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourning bracelet returned months after it is lost in Florida

${article.thumbnail.title}

Need for blood donations at all-time high

${article.thumbnail.title}

Last chance to visit Pumpkin Works

Image

Kokomo boy presents check in honor of fallen officer Rob Pitts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Lawmakers work on 12 bills to protect Hoosier foster kids

${article.thumbnail.title}

Board considers changes to Nepotism, Conflicts of Interest policies