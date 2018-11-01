Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Video shows bomb suspect chatting with officers weeks before arrest

In early September, two Boca Raton, Florida police officers had a friendly chat with a man who appeared to h...

Posted: Nov. 1, 2018 11:08 PM
Updated: Nov. 1, 2018 11:08 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

In early September, two Boca Raton, Florida police officers had a friendly chat with a man who appeared to have been sleeping in the driver's seat of his van outside a fitness club.

They talked about what he was doing, where he was working, his hectic schedule, and his support for President Trump.

2018 Political package bombs

Bomb threats

Bombs and explosive devices

Cesar Sayoc

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Criminal offenses

Domestic terrorism

International relations and national security

Misc people

National security

Terrorism

Terrorism and counter-terrorism

Unrest, conflicts and war

Weapons and arms

Arrests

Continents and regions

Criminal law

Florida

Law and legal system

Law enforcement

North America

Southeastern United States

The Americas

United States

The officers seemed to think he was OK, just a guy squeezing a nap in before he works out and goes off to another job. They checked his license and ran his plate, and they both came back valid.

The conversation was recorded on an officer's body-cam. It is the first time most people have heard Cesar Sayoc, the man accused of sending more than a dozen pipe bombs to prominent Democrats, liberal critics of the President, and CNN offices in Atlanta and New York. Law enforcement sources say he had been living in his van and made the explosive devices in it.

The nearly five-minute chat was recorded by the officer on the passengers' side of the 2002 white van in which Sayoc was arrested October 26. The officer explains someone had called about Sayoc, saying, "They were concerned about you."

Sayoc is composed and even laughs at points. He tells the officers he works 104 or 108 hours a week, so he is tired.

When asked whether he is a Trump supporter, he happily replies, "Yes, sir."

He also talks about a relative he says he has in the Seminole tribe. After his arrest, the Seminole Tribe of Florida issued a statement saying they had "no evidence" Sayoc "is or was a member or employee."

In the video, Sayoc's dashboard and front seats are visible, but not the rest of the interior.

The police report, which says the encounter began at 8:52 a.m., notes the van is covered with political stickers, but none were obscene.

Earlier report at grocery store

Boca Raton police also released a report from 2014 in which a Publix employee said she believed Sayoc was using receipts from other stores in the chain to falsely get money back for items he had shoplifted.

It is unclear whether the case proceeded further. The report notes that the store planned to call the police if Sayoc returned.

Sayoc is being held in the Federal Detention Center in downtown Miami and faces five federal criminal charges, including the illegal mailing of explosives.

Sayoc is expected to be present for a hearing in a Southern District of Florida courtroom Friday morning.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 36°
Robinson
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 35°
Indianapolis
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 34°
Rockville
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 36°
Casey
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 36°
Brazil
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 36°
Marshall
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 36°
Cold NNW Wind
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Christians celebrate All Saints Day

Image

More rain in the forecast

Image

How was this year's harvest?

Image

ISU Basketball

Image

McGruff makes a stop in Sullivan County

Image

Monster Mash Robotics at Rose-Hulman

Image

Bloomfield Pool Fundraiser

Image

Salvation Army bell ringing campaign about to start

Image

The debate rages on for the Vigo County Jail location

Image

"An Evening With Hoosier Author, Phillip Gulley" Church of Christ in Linton Nov.4th 6pm

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

City councilman says legal battle with county may be coming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana U.S. Senate candidates set to square off tonight in 2nd debate

Image

Locals show support for Jewish community through vigil

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigil planned, locals react to synagogue shooting

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourning bracelet returned months after it is lost in Florida

${article.thumbnail.title}

Need for blood donations at all-time high

${article.thumbnail.title}

Last chance to visit Pumpkin Works

Image

Kokomo boy presents check in honor of fallen officer Rob Pitts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Lawmakers work on 12 bills to protect Hoosier foster kids

${article.thumbnail.title}

Board considers changes to Nepotism, Conflicts of Interest policies